PBL softball loses in five innings to Villa Grove

VILLA GROVE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 13-1 to Villa Grove on Friday.

Sindra Gerdes drove in PBL's one run in the first inning. Kelbie Hayden led the Panthers (8-16) at the plate as he hit 2-for-2 while Cassidi Nuckols went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

On the mound, Mallorie Ecker took the loss as she allowed six unearned runs on five hits and no walks through one inning. Cassidi Nuckols allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on six hits while striking out one batters and walking another.

Villa Grove 13, PBL 1

PBL 100 00 -- 1 5 5

VG 625 0x -- 13 11 0

W -- Block, 5 IP, 5 H, ER, 3 K, BB. L -- Mallorie Ecker, IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL (8-16) -- Christina White 1-3. Cassidi Nuckols 1-2, R. Sindra Gerdes 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kelbie Hayden 2-2, 2B.

Villa Grove -- Ray 3-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Block 1-3, 2 R. Mixell 3-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Eversole 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Chiely 2-3, 2B, 3 R. Fisher 1-2, R. Hemson R. Baker RBI. Rose R.