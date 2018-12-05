GCMS eighth-grade boys track and field team wins IESA Class A state championship

EAST PEORIA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys track and field team won the IESA Class A state championship.
The Falcons placed a score of 63 -- the most points scored by an 8A team in IESA history -- while Champaign Next Generation and Erie each tied for second place iwth a score of 30.
In the 200-meter dash, Laughery set a Class A state record with a time of 23.28 seconds. He also placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51 seconds.
The GCMS 4x200 (Wyatt Schlickman, Awstace Grauer, Aidan Laughery and Jake Zumwalt, with Austin Elliott as an alternate) and 4x400 (Aidan Laughery, Awstace Grauer, Jake Zumwalt and Braylen Kean, with Wyatt Schlickman as an alternate) relay teams each won another state title with a times of 1:39.46 and 3:50.24, respectively.
Awstace Grauer finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.3 seconds and third in the long jump with a leap of 19-6 1/2, a jump that broke the school record.
Marcus Miguel finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 128-2 and fifth in the shot put with a toss of 43-4 1/2.
Tri-Point's Bob Mogged took 37th place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.58 seconds.
The Falcons' seventh-grade boys team tied for 35th place as a team with a score of five.
The team's 4x100 relay team (Ty Harden, Noah Adkins, Connor Ray and Skyler Morano, with Martise Evans as an alternate)finished fourth with a time of 53.11 seconds while the 4x400 relay team (Ty Harden, Seth Kollross, Aiden Sancken and Zach Barnes, with Colin Bane as an althernate) finished 10th with a time of 4:16.53.
Skyler Morano finished 23rd with a time of 19.07 in the 110-meter hurdles.
On seventh-grade girls' side, Erin Stroh finished 29th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.17 while Tri-Point's Kamryn Shifflet finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 27-0 1/2 and 11th in the discus with a throw of 72-3.
GCMS's Kyra Lockhart finished 16th in the shot put with a throw of 25-1.
The Raiders' 4x100 relay team finished 10th with a time of 57.76 seconds.
Tri-Point's Veronica Matuszewski finished 18th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.37 seconds.
The Raiders' Lynlee Jubin finished 25th with a time of 30.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash while teammate Kyra Cathcart finished 29th in teh long jump with a leap of 13-8 3/4.
In the eighth-grade girls' state meet, GCMS's Kaity Halcomb tied for 17th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.83.
Tri-Point's Lanie Woods finished 35th in the shot put with a throw of 24-10 1/2 and 39th in the discus wit ha throw of 59-0 while teammate Mikaayla English finished 38th in the long jump with a leap of 12-8.
IESA CLASS A STATE MEET
At East Peoria
7th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Stronghurst West Central, 40; 2. Chicago St. Benedict, 36; 3. Bismarck-Henning, 28.25; 4. Teutopolis, 28; 5. Carrollton GS, 21; 5. Sidell Salt Fork, 21.
GCMS results -- T35. 5.
100-meter dash
1. Kaiden Droste (Stronghurst West Central), 11.83; 2. Konnor Waterhouse (Cerro Gordo) 12.22; 3. Chris Brown (Danville Schlarman) 12.25; 4. Leighton Meeker (Bismarck-Henning) 12.32; 5. Max Sager (Effingham St. Anthony) 12.49.
200-meter dash
1. Kaiden Droste (Stronghurst West Central) 24.54; 2. Leighton Meeker (Bismarck-Henning) 25.44; 3. Max Sager (Effingham St. Anthony) 25.64; 4. Konnor Waterhouse (Cerro Gordo) 25.74; 5. Willie Gilmore (Carrollton GS) 26.14.
400-meter dash
1. Kaiden Droste (Stronghurst West Central) 54.69; 2. Kenny Robbins (Cowden-Herrick) 57.48; 3. Cale Hoffman (Ridgeview) 57.83; 4. Grant Tode (Springfield Christian) 57.93; 5. Will Bateman (Virginia) 58.51.
800-meter run
1. Jack Rhyner (Chicago St. Benedict) 2:14.89; 2. Matthew Desantis (Chicago St. Benedict) 2:15.5; 3. Logan Peel (Carthage) 2:15.58; 4. Jordan Wittenberg (Stewardson-Strasburg) 2:17.92; 5. Andrew Jordan (Palatine St. Thomas) 2:18.16.
1,600-meter run
1. Logan Peel (Carthage) 5:03.18; 2. Andrew Jordan (Palatine St. Thomas) 5:04.04; 3. Jack Rhyner (Chicago St. Benedict) 5:07.32; 4. Daniel Winkelman (Elgin Harvest Christian) 5:07.49; 5. William Archer (Chicago St. Benedict) 5:09.47.
110-meter hurdles
1. Sam Emerson (Peoria St. Philomena) 17.03; 2. Grant Tode (Springfield Christian) 17.04; 3. Brett Aimone (Utica Waltham North) 17.11; 4. Sean Storer (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 17.22; 5. Carter Dolbeare (Pleasant Hill) 17.37.
GCMS preliminary results -- 23. Skyler Morano, 19.07.
4x100 relay
1. Bismarck-Henning, 51.01; 2. New Berlin, 51.03; 3. Mount Olive, 53.01; 4. GCMS, 53.11; 5. Sidell Salt Fork, 53.13.
4x200 relay
1. Teutopolis, 1:49.63; 2. Champaign St. Matthew, 1:51.85; 3. Ridgeview, 1:51.88; 4. Altamont, 1:51.89; 5. Stewardson-Strasburg, 1:52.44.
4x400 relay
1. Decatur Our Lady of Lourdes, 4:03.54; 2. Chicago St. Benedict, 4:06.39; 3. Teutopolis, 4:08.8; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 4:09.34.
GCMS results -- 10. 4:16.53.
High jump
1. Dalton Yocum (Bushnell-Prairie City) 5-5; 2. Owen Freeman (Elwood GS) 5-1; 3. Mitch Coughton (Washington St. Patrick) 5-1; 4. Sean Storer (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 5-1; 5. Aidan Fulton (Mossville) 5-1.
Long jump
1. Kaiden Droste (Stronghurst West Central) 19-9 1/2; 2. Jesse Simpson (Streator Woodland) 18-9; 3. Mitch Coughton (Washington St. Patrick) 18-9; 4. Aidan Fulton (Mossville) 18-8; 5. Grant Wilson (Arcola) 17-8 1/2.
Shot put
1. Willie Gilmore (Carrollton) 41-2 1/4; 2. Connor Lorden (Oglesby Washington) 40-2 1/4; 3. Dalton Kerr (Lewistown) 39-10 1/2; 4. Cade McClellan (Normal Metcalf) 37-11 1/2; 5. Tanner Sprecher (South Pekin) 36-0.
Discus
1. Garrett Taylor (Sidell Salt Fork) 126-4; 2. Grant Burch (Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge) 121-6; 3. Chris Brown (Danville Schlarman) 117-9; 4. Isaac Elliott (Springfield Christian) 115-5; 5. Willie Gilmore (Carrollton) 113-9.
Pole vault
1. Parker Holldorf (Erie) 9-7; 2. Logan Roepke (Teutopolis) 9-6; 3. Max Sager (Effingham St. Anthony) 9-6; 4. Jarrett Thompson (Cowden-Herrick) 8-9; 5. Ivan Wernsing (Teutopolis) 8-3.
8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 63; 2. Champaign Next Generation, 30; 2. Erie, 30; 4. Winchester, 29; 5. Teutopolis, 22.
100-meter dash
1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 11.51; 2. Ryan Moore (Winchester) 11.72; 3. Dillon Phillips (Decatur Hope) 11.76; 4. Rhett Harper (Bismarck-Henning) 11.84; 5. Zach Lebrac (Fox River Grove) 12.01.
GCMS preliminary results -- 1. Laughery, 11.61.
200-meter dash
1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 23.28; 2. Jake Slaughter (Normal Epiphany) 24.18; 3. Zach Lebrac (Fox River Grove) 24.28; 4. Rhett Harper (Bismarck-Henning) 24.35; 5. Brendan Oleksak (Palatine St. Theresa) 24.51.
400-meter dash
1. Jimmy Davis (Buffalo Grove St. Mary) 53.29; 2. Awstace Grauer (GCMS) 53.3; 3. Miles Wood (Champaign Next Generation) 53.79; 4. Jake Slaughter (Normal Epiphany) 54.31; 5. Zach Lebrac (Fox River Grove) 54.76.
800-meter run
1. Chase Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 2:05.37; 2. Wilson Georges (Bartonville Oak Grove West) 2:05.46; 3. Thomas Harmon (Brimfield) 2:06.22; 4. Beau Edwards (Arcola) 2:08.27; 5. Braxton Dunn (Colchester West Prairie) 2:09.55.
1,600-meter run
1. Chase Provost (Kankakee Bishop McNamara) 4:35.25; 2. Wilson Georges (Bartonville Oak Grove West) 4:37.68; 3. Thomas Harmon (Brimfield) 4:39.76; 4. Beau Edwards (Arcola) 4:42.95; 5. Denver Hoerr (Princeville) 4:50.88.
110-meter hurdles
1. Miles Wood (Champaign Next Generation) 15.49; 2. Danny New (Aurora Christian) 15.81; 3. Jackson Taylor (Macon Meridian) 16.05; 4. Luke Gordon (Gifford) 16.18; 5. Jadon Robertson (Cowden-Herrick) 16.19.
Tri-Point preliminary results -- 37. Bob Mogged, 18.58.
4x100 relay
1. Camp Point Central, 48.32; 2. Erie, 48.67; 3. Winchester, 49.06; 4. Aurora Christian, 49.07; 5. Arcola, 49.3.
4x200 relay
1. GCMS, 1:39.46; 2. Altamont, 1:41.24; 3. Teutopolis, 1:42.17; 4. Madison, 1:43.06; 5. Rock Falls St. Andrew, 1:43.1.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS, 3:50.24; 2. Altamont, 3:53.63; 3. Lexington, 3:55.48; 4. Madison, 3:58.09; 5. Arcola, 3:58.2.
High jump
1. Kolby Franks (Erie) 5-8; 2. Drew Hurelbrink (Macon Meridian) 5-8; 2. Spencer Wells (Cissna Park) 5-8; 4. Brayden Colwell (Waverly) 5-7; 5. Tate Kunzeman (Griggsville-Perry) 5-6.
Long jump
1. Ryan Moore (Winchester) 20-5 1/4; 2. Alex Willis (St. Anne) 20-1 3/4; 3. Awstace Grauer (GCMS) 19-6 1/2; 4. Connar Churchill (Winchester) 19-3 3/4; 5. Carter Coffman (Lexington) 19-3 1/2.
Shot put
1. Alexander Comet (Next Generation) 50-9 1/4; 2. Daniel Lucas (Cowden-Herrick) 45-1; 3. Jaden Michlig (Buda Bureau Valley South) 44-5; 4. Sam Bushur (Teutopolis) 43-7; 5. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 43-4 1/2.
Discus
1. Frank Driscoll (Peoria Hollis); 2. Jaden Michlig (Buda Bureau Valley South) 131-4; 3. Noah Chase (Mossville) 130-7; 4. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 128-2; 5. Alexander Comet (Champaign Next Generation) 125-9.
Pole vault
1. Kadin Jacobs (Erie) 11-6; 2. Isaac Whitaker (Bloomington St. Mary's) 11-0; 3. Kayden Althoff (Teutopolis) 10-6; 4. Luke Koester (Teutopolis) 10-0; 5. Mitch Moran (Neoga) 9-3.
7th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Seneca, 31; 2. Waterman Indian Creek, 28; 3. Altamont, 26; 4. Peoria Washington, 23; 4. Teutopolis, 23; 6. Mount Sterling Brown County, 21.
100-meter dash
1. Jaela Pierson (Peoria Heights GS) 12.92; 2. Mia Jackson (Peoria Washington) 13.1; 3. Mattie Gillen (Monmouth ICS) 13.11; 4. Anna Lopez (LaSalle Trinity Catholic) 13.34; 5. Olivia Redpath (Springfield Blessed Sacrament) 13.38.
200-meter dash
1. Jaela Pierson (Peoria Heights) 27.94; 2. Mia Jackson (Peoria Washington) 27.94; 3. Anna Lopez (LaSalle Trinity Catholic) 28.04; 4. Anna Bruno (Seneca) 28.24; 5. Marisa Lopez (Normal Metcalf) 28.36.
Tri-Point results -- 25. Lynlee Jubin, 30.03.
400-meter dash
1. Alyvia Fager (Chillicothe St. Edward's) 1:00.95; 2. Katey Flynn (Mt. Sterling Brown County) 1:01.68; 3. Grace Sanderson (Fulton River Bend) 1:02.27; 4. Kloe Froebe (Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell) 1:04.07; 5. Cassidy Rettke (Pekin Rankin) 1:04.12.
GCMS results -- 29. Erin Stroh, 1:09.17.
800-meter run
1. Sterling Scarlette (Springfield Christian) 2:31.03; 2. Reese Crowley (Chicago Old St. Mary's) 2:32.11; 3. Angelle Wrobel (Rantoul St. Malachy) 2:32.99; 4. Becca Heitzig (Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell) 2:33.31; 5. Kaitlyn Lee (Springfield Christ the King) 2:33.96.
1,600-meter run
1. Angelle Wrobel (Rantoul St. Malachy) 5:27.92; 2. Jolee Larson (Waterman Indian Creek) 5:28.36; 3. Morgan Mackie (Chicago Queen of All Saints) 5:31.84; 4. Taylor Kruser (Millbrook) 5:36.43; 5. Maria Stedwill (Peoria St. Jude) 5:36.55.
100-meter hurdles
1. Ainsley Reed (Rock Falls St. Andrew) 16.89; 2. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 17.11; 3. Elly Jones (Amboy) 17.45; 4. Tenlee Voss (Payson Seymour) 17.54; 5. Shelby McGee (Sidell Salt Fork) 17.61.
Tri-Point preliminary results -- 18. Veronica Matuszewski, 18.37.
4x100 relay
1. Seneca, 54.9; 2. Fox River Grove, 55.24; 3. Somonauk, 55.72; 4. Toulon Stark County, 56.69; 5. Arcola, 56.72.
Tri-Point results -- 10. 57.76.
4x200 relay
1. Monmouth ICS, 1:54.29; 2. Normal Metcalf, 1:56.51; 3. Peoria Washington, 1:57.64; 4. Teutopolis, 1:58.28; 5. Heyworth, 1:58.95.
4x400 relay
1. Toulon Stark County, 4:33.99; 2. Waterman Indian Creek, 4:36.51; 3. Marseilles Milton Pope, 4:37.94; 4. Champaign St. Matthew, 4:38.24; 5. Springfield Christian, 4:39.42.
High jump
1. Kenna Wollard (Mossville) 4-11; 2. Kalianna Becker (Altamont) 4-10; 3. Kyra Carothers (Mendon Unity) 4-10; 4. Katey Flynn (Mount Sterling Brown County) 4-8; 5. Ashlynn Arnsman (Mendon Unity) 4-8.
Long jump
1. Anna Bruno (Seneca) 16-6 1/2; 2. Klare Flynn (Mount Sterling Brown County) 16-4; 3. Brooklyn Ficek (Oglesby Holy Family) 16-4; 4. Grace Nelson (Altamont) 16-2 1/4; 5. Tenlee Voss (Payton Seymour) 15-6.
Tri-Point results -- 29. Kyra Cathcart, 13-8 3/4.
Shot put
1. Emma Loerger (Spring Bay Riverview) 31-4; 2. Laney Lester (Henry-Senachwine) 30-9 1/2; 3. Jazzi Hicks (Bement) 29-6 1/4; 4. Carolyn German (Williamsfield) 28-10 1/4; 5. Quinc Haverland (Lanark Eastland) 28-1 1/2.
Tri-Point results -- 8. Kamryn Shifflet, 27-0 1/2.
GCMS results -- 16. Kyra Lockhart, 25-2.
Discus
1. Jaiden Oleson (Prophetstown PLT) 88-7; 2. Maya Redman (Casey-Westfield) 85-2; 3. Sydney Stine (Brownstown) 80-11; 4. Jeightlin Sickels (Bushnell-Prairie City) 78-4; 5. Josie Clayton (Winchester) 76-3.
Tri-Point results -- 11. Kamryn Shifflet, 72-3.
Pole vault
1. Emma Turner (Waterman Indian Creek) 8-0; 2. Olivia Meinhart (Teutopolis) 7-9; 3. Teagan Johnson (Seneca) 7-3; 4. Remington Miller (Altamont) 7-3; 5. Emilee Richeson (Pawnee) 6-9.
8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Champaign St. Matthew, 32; 2. Newark Lisbon, 30; 3. Chillicothe St. Edward's, 26; 3. Monmouth ICS, 26; 5. Kickapoo St. Mary's, 25.
100-meter dash
1. Aliza Welker (Kickapoo St. Mary's) 12.62; 2. Elena DiVito (Palatine St. Theresa) 12.94; 3. Daria Tersina (Mount Prospect St. Emily) 13.02; 4. Tatyana Duckwitz (Cowden-Herrick) 13.07; 5. Nakeita Kessling (Henry-Senachwine) 13.14.
200-meter dash
1. Aliza Welker (Kickapoo St. Mary's) 26.04; 2. Gillian McDaniel (Peoria Holy Family) 27.42; 3. Nakeita Kessling (Henry-Senachwine) 27.44; 4. Kaitlyn Schumacher (Sigel St. Michael's) 27.46; 5. Josie Bentz (Monmouth ICS) 27.64.
400-meter dash
1. Teagan Cover (Chillicothe St. Edward's) 1:00.7; 2. Megan Becker (Normal Epiphany) 1:00.92; 3. Emily Sexton (Antioch Grass Lake) 1:02.18; 4. Jenna Bentz (Monmouth ICS) 1:03.04; 5. Lauren Althaus (Amboy) 1:03.16.
GCMS results -- T17. Kaity Halcomb, 1:05.83.
800-meter run
1. Lianna Surtz (Batavia Holy Cross) 5:17.67; 2. Teagan Cover (Chillicothe St. Edward's) 5:28.06; 3. Isabella Ramshaw (St. Matthew) 5:32.9; 4. Audrey Jenkins (Seneca) 5:35.98; 5. Isabella Orozco (Aurora St. Rita) 5:39.31.
1,600-meter run
1. Lianna Surtz (Batavia Holy Cross) 5:17.67; 2. Teagan Cover (Chillicothe St. Edward's) 5:28.06; 3. Isabella Ramshaw (Champaign St. Matthew) 5:32.9; 4. Audrey Jenkins (Seneca) 5:35.98; 5. Isabella Orozco (Aurora St. Rita) 5:39.31.
100-meter hurdles
1. Megan Williams (Newark Lisbon) 15.75; 2. Shannon O'Neil (Liberty) 15.89; 3. Abbigail Thyne (Fulton River Bend) 16.2; 4. Emileigh Williams (Polo Aplington) 16.43; 5. Elynn Peterson (Brimfield) 16.78.
4x100 relay
1. Fulton River Bend, 52.87; 2. Decatur Robertson, 53.71; 3. Bloomington Corpus Christi, 54.17; 4. Camp Point Central, 54.18; 5. Waterman Indian Creek, 54.49.
4x200 relay
1. Springfield Christian, 1:53.92; 2. Champaign St. Matthew, 1:54.06; 3. Monmouth ICS, 1:54.64; 4. Teutopolis, 1:55.59; 5. New Berlin, 1:55.75.
4x400 relay
1. Monmouth ICS, 4:18.02; 2. Champaign St. Matthew, 4:22.15; 3. Fulton River Bend, 4:24.71; 4. Wadsworth St. Patrick, 4:29.94; 5. Brimfield, 4:30.69.
High jump
1. Brooke Probst (Waterman Indian Creek) 5-2; 2. Jacey Lambert (Pingree Grove Cambridge Lakes) 5-1; 3. Ellie McManaway (Altamont) 5-0; 4. Gracie Gresens (Neoga) 5-0; 5. Megan Harrell (Carthage) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Nakeita Kessling (Henry-Senachwine) 18-3 1/4; 2. Megan Williams (Newark Lisbon) 17-7 3/4; 3. Tatyana Duckwitz (Cowden-Herrick) 17-5; 4. Aliza Welker (Kickapoo St. Mary's) 17-1; 5. Elena DiVito (Palatine St. Theresa) 16-11.
Tri-Point results -- 38. Mikaayla English, 12-8.
Shot put
1. Cassidy Clark (Mount Pulaski) 33-7 1/2; 2. Cassidy Miller (Annawan) 33-5 1/4; 3. Hallica Warren-Anderson (Woodhull Alwood) 32-5 1/2; 4. Kjersten Friestad (Newark Lisbon) 32-4; 5. Laura Garrett (Winchester) 31-10.
Tri-Point results -- 35. Lanie Woods, 24-10 1/2.
Discus
1. Olivia Birge (Sidell Salt Fork) 104-1; 2. Cassidy Clark (Mount Pulaski) 100-8; 3. Kjersten Friestad (Newark Lisbon) 94-0; 4. Olivia Campbell (Kinderhook Western) 93-2; 5. Emmery Kovalcik (Decatur Our Lady of Lourdes) 91-7.
Tri-Point results -- 39. Lanie Woods, 59-0.
Pole vault
1. Isabelle Hemmen (Teutopolis) 9-3; 2. Ashley Stroke (Table Grove VIT) 9-0; 3. Sara Meyer (Marseilles Milton Pope) 9-0; 4. Sawyer Schoon (Normal Metcalf), 8-6; 5. Alyssa Zarello (Bushnell-Prairie City), 8-0.
