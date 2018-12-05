GCMS eighth-grade boys track and field team wins IESA Class A state championship

EAST PEORIA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys track and field team won the IESA Class A state championship.

The Falcons placed a score of 63 -- the most points scored by an 8A team in IESA history -- while Champaign Next Generation and Erie each tied for second place iwth a score of 30.

Aiden Laughery won a couple of individual state championships.

In the 200-meter dash, Laughery set a Class A state record with a time of 23.28 seconds. He also placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.51 seconds.

The GCMS 4x200 (Wyatt Schlickman, Awstace Grauer, Aidan Laughery and Jake Zumwalt, with Austin Elliott as an alternate) and 4x400 (Aidan Laughery, Awstace Grauer, Jake Zumwalt and Braylen Kean, with Wyatt Schlickman as an alternate) relay teams each won another state title with a times of 1:39.46 and 3:50.24, respectively.

Awstace Grauer finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.3 seconds and third in the long jump with a leap of 19-6 1/2, a jump that broke the school record.

Marcus Miguel finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 128-2 and fifth in the shot put with a toss of 43-4 1/2.

Tri-Point's Bob Mogged took 37th place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.58 seconds.

The Falcons' seventh-grade boys team tied for 35th place as a team with a score of five.

The team's 4x100 relay team (Ty Harden, Noah Adkins, Connor Ray and Skyler Morano, with Martise Evans as an alternate)finished fourth with a time of 53.11 seconds while the 4x400 relay team (Ty Harden, Seth Kollross, Aiden Sancken and Zach Barnes, with Colin Bane as an althernate) finished 10th with a time of 4:16.53.

Skyler Morano finished 23rd with a time of 19.07 in the 110-meter hurdles.

On seventh-grade girls' side, Erin Stroh finished 29th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:09.17 while Tri-Point's Kamryn Shifflet finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 27-0 1/2 and 11th in the discus with a throw of 72-3.

GCMS's Kyra Lockhart finished 16th in the shot put with a throw of 25-1.

The Raiders' 4x100 relay team finished 10th with a time of 57.76 seconds.

Tri-Point's Veronica Matuszewski finished 18th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.37 seconds.

The Raiders' Lynlee Jubin finished 25th with a time of 30.03 seconds in the 200-meter dash while teammate Kyra Cathcart finished 29th in teh long jump with a leap of 13-8 3/4.

In the eighth-grade girls' state meet, GCMS's Kaity Halcomb tied for 17th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.83.

Tri-Point's Lanie Woods finished 35th in the shot put with a throw of 24-10 1/2 and 39th in the discus wit ha throw of 59-0 while teammate Mikaayla English finished 38th in the long jump with a leap of 12-8.