GCMS HS boys track and field team competes at Mahomet-Seymour Invitational

MAHOMET -- Ryland Holt of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.06 seconds while Spencer Meenen placed 20th with a time of 57.37 seconds at Saturday's Mahomet-Seymour Invitational.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Austin Spiller, Ethan Kasper, Spencer Meenen and Lance Livingston) finished eighth with a time of 1:41.97.

Isaiah Chatman finished 12th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.53 seconds and 17th with a time of 18.24 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Austin Spiller finished 23rd with a time of 48.9 seconds.

Holt and Ethan Kasper finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 24.69 and 25.06 seconds.

The GCMS 4x400 relay team (Spencer Meenen, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston and Ryland Holt) finished 11th with a time of 3:52.68.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Isaiah Chatman, Ethan Kasper, Spencer Meenen and Lance Livingston) finished 13th with a time of 47.53 seconds.

Spiller finished 14th in the long jump with a leap of 16-11 1/2.

Ryan Shambrook finished 16th in the shot put with a throw of 38-1 3/4 while Owen Duke placed 21st with a toss of 37-3. Duke and Shambrook placed 17th and 22nd, respectively, in the discus with throws of 102-4 and 94-5.

Remi Astronomo and Manny Portal finished 26th and 29th, respectively, in the 800-meter run with times of 2:30.52 and 2:46.94.

Ethan Freehill and Manny Portal placed 29th and 30th, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run with times of 5:38.85 and 5:44.35.

As a team, GCMS finished 15th in the 19-team meet with a score of four.

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR BOYS INVITATIONAL

At Mahomet

Team scores

1. Eureka, 102; 2. Tolono Unity, 102; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 81.5; 4. Prairie Central, 69.5; 5. Monticello, 56; 6. Rantoul, 50; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden, 42; 8. Olympia, 39; 9. El Paso-Gridley, 37; 10. Urbana University, 28; 11. Bloomington Central Catholic, 26; 12. Heyworth, 20; 13. Pontiac, 16; 14. Hoopeston Area, 11; 15. St. Thomas More, 9; 16. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4; 17. Delavan, 3; 18. Henry-Senachwine, 3; 19. Peoria Christian, 3.

100-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 11.31; 2. Lucas Lieb (MON) 11.36; 3. Jasonta Thomas (RAN) 11.56; 4. Micah Senior (EUR) 11.56; 5. Aden Sears (EUR) 11.97.

GCMS results -- T14. Ethan Kasper, 12.48; 25. Austin Spiller, 12.7.

200-meter dash

1. Lucas Lieb (MON) 23.11; 2. Riley Baker (SJO) 23.17; 3. Job Knapp (EUR) 23.55; 4. Jake Bachman (EUR) 23.58; 5. Devon Butler (HEY) 23.78.

GCMS results -- 10. Ryland Holt, 24.69; 11. Ethan Kasper, 25.06.

400-meter dash

1. Brandon Bretz (MS) 50.81; 2. Bobby Kapolnek (STM) 51.31; 3. Devon Butler (HEY) 51.69; 4. Eli Steinbeck (EUR) 53.33; 5. Brayden Beck (EUR) 53.58.

GCMS results -- 6. Ryland Holt, 54.06; 20. Spencer Meenen, 57.37.

800-meter run

1. Will Dionesotes (BCC) 2:00.34; 2. Isandro Malik (UNI) 2:01.14; 3. Jerry Harper (RAN) 2:02.19; 4. Mathias Powell (MS) 2:03.15; 5. Josiah Ratts (MON) 2:04.43.

GCMS results -- 26. Remi Astronomo, 2:30.52; 29. Manny Portal, 2:46.94.

1,600-meter run

1. Trey Houmes (HA) 4:29.38; 2. Riley Fortune (MS) 4:33.93; 3. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 4:36.44; 4. Braden Pridemore (SJO) 4:38.3; 5. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 4:40.06.

GCMS results -- 29. Ethan Freehill, 5:38.85; 30. Manny Portal, 5:44.35.

3,200-meter run

1. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 10:02.66; 2. Jarrett Cox (UNITY) 10:26.59; 3. Jon Neville (OLY) 10:32.96; 4. Mason Ringger (EPG) 10:36.31; 5. Nathan DeMarb (EPG) 10:39.8.

110-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (UNITY) 14.78; 2. Aidan Krieger (PC) 15.46; 3. Donell Robertson (RAN) 15.83; 4. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 16.35; 5. Emmanual Blakes (EUR) 16.56.

GCMS results -- 17. Isaiah Chatman, 18.24.

300-meter hurdles

1. Riley Baker (SJO) 39.16; 2. Emmanual Blakes (EUR) 40.47; 3. Aidan Krieger (PC) 40.95; 4. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 41.15; 5. Adam Von Holten (MS) 41.77.

GCMS results -- 12. Isaiah Chatman, 44.53; 23. Austin Spiller, 48.9.

4x100 relay

1. Unity, 43.25; 2. Prairie Central, 43.78; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 44.73; 4. Pontiac, 44.76; 5. Eureka, 44.8.

GCMS results -- 13. Isaiah Chatman, Ethan Kasper, Spencer Meenen, Lance Livingston, 47.53.

4x200 relay

1. Eureka, 1:32.1; 2. Prairie Central, 1:32.35; 3. Rantoul, 1:32.5; 4. Unity, 1:32.65; 5. Mahomet-Seymour, 1:35.8.

GCMS results -- 8. Austin Kasper, Ethan Kasper, Spencer Meenen, Lance Livingston, 1:41.97.

4x400 relay

1. Eureka, 3:26.83; 2. Rantoul, 3:32.04; 3. Prairie Central, 3:32.2; 4. Mahomet-Seymour, 3:36.02; 5. Uni High, 3:37.08.

GCMS results -- 11. Spencer Meenen, Isaiah Chatman, Lance Livingston, Ryland Holt, 3:52.68.

4x800 relay

1. Eureka, 8:12.83; 2. Monticello, 8:23.8; 3. Olympia, 8:23.99; 4. Uni High, 8:24; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:01.3.

High jump

1. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 6-3; 2. Levi Williams (UNITY) 6-1; 2. Wyatt Steidinger (PC) 6-1; 4. Sam Mason (BCC) 5-11; 5. Elijah Skutt (EUR) 5-11.

Long jump

1. Jake Bachman (EUR) 20-5; 2. Devon Butler (HEY) 19-11 1/4; 3. Angelo Brown (RAN) 19-6 1/4; 4. J.T. Wheeler (UNITY) 19-5 3/4; 5. Jack Spence (MON) 19-5 1/2.

GCMS results -- 14. Austin Spiller, 16-11 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 40-10 1/4; 2. Levi Williams (UNITY) 40-0 1/2; 3. Caleb Vargas (EPG) 39-7; 4. Lukas Kiefer (EPG) 39-2; 5. Jack Spence (MON) 38-10 1/4.

Shot put

1. Hunter Hendershot (MS) 54-0; 2. Zach Matson (PC) 51-7 3/4; 3. Derek Brown (EUR) 51-6 1/2; 4. Anthony Hornsby (EPG) 46-5; 5. Donell Robertson (RAN) 44-10 1/2.

GCMS results -- 16. Ryan Shambrook, 38-1 3/4; 21. Owen Duke, 37-3.

Discus

1. Hunter Hendershot (MS) 155-9; 2. Steven Lewis (PON) 135-6; 3. Zach Matson (PC) 131-8; 4. Derek Brown (EUR) 126-10; 5. Evan Gaither (OLY) 126-10.

GCMS results -- 17. Owen Duke, 102-4; 22. Ryan Shambrook, 94-5.

Pole vault

1. Chandlar Ifft (PC) 15-6; 2. Callan Whitehouse (MS) 15-0; 3. Corey Cebulski (MS) 12-6; 4. Quinn Shannon (UNITY) 12-6; 5. Ian Cherry (MON) 12-0.