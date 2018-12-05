GCMS softball wins 4-2 over Tremont in HOIC showcase

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 4-2 over Tremont in Saturday's Heart of Illinois Conference showcase in LeRoy.
The Falcons (16-6) broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Maci Bielfeldt drew a one-out walk and Hailey Rutledge -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to left field. After both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball, Makenzi Bielfeldt sent them home with a base hit to right field.
In the bottom of the first inning, Madi Eberle tied the game with a solo homer run to left field.
The Falcons took a 2-1 lead in the third inning as Eberle drew a leadoff walk before Maci Bielfeldt singled to right field to send Eberle across home plate.
Tremont's Paige McCallister tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.
Eberle struck out 10 batters and walked two on the mound for GCMS while allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits.
GCMS 4, Tremont 2
TRE 100 001 0 -- 2 3 0
GCMS 101 002 x -- 4 6 4
W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, 2 BB. L -- A. Leber, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
Tremont -- A. Ramlo R. L. Falcon 2-3, 2B. M. Smith RBI. P. McCallister 1-3, HR, RBI, R.
GCMS (16-6) -- Eberle 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-2, RBI, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3, 2 RBIs. Lindsey Heinz 1-3.
GCMS SOFTBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Madi Eberle .458/72
Hailey Rutledge .411/56
Maci Bielfeldt .320/75
Hannah Hathaway .304/23
Lindsey Heinz .300/20
Makenzi Bielfeldt .259/58
Emily Clinton .250/72
Dani Eckerty .233/60
Autumn Carter .207/29
Lauren Leonard .167/42
Megan Moody .152/46
Summer Roesch .148/27
Mady Schutte .135/37
Rylee Tompkins .125/8
TEAM .271/628
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Madi Eberle .552/87
Hailey Rutledge .492/65
Maci Bielfeldt .393/84
Lindsey Heinz .364/23
Hannah Hathaway .360/26
Makenzi Bielfeldt .358/69
Lauren Leonard .314/51
Mady Schutte .304/46
Emily Clinton .289/76
Autumn Carter .258/32
Dani Eckerty .258/63
Summer Roesch .258/32
Megan Moody .188/48
Rylee Tompkins .125/8
TEAM .351/713
Home runs
Name HRs
Madi Eberle 4
Maci Bielfeldt 2
Hailey Rutledge 1
Megan Moody 1
TEAM 8
Triples
Name 3Bs
Hailey Rutledge 2
Dani Eckerty 1
Lauren Leonard 1
Maci Bielfeldt 1
TEAM 5
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Madi Eberle 9
Maci Bielfeldt 7
Makenzi Bielfeldt 4
Dani Eckerty 3
Hailey Rutledge 3
Megan Moody 3
Emily Clinton 1
Lauren Leonard 1
Summer Roesch 1
TEAM 32
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Maci Bielfeldt 23
Madi Eberle 13
Dani Eckerty 10
Hailey Rutledge 10
Makenzi Bielfeldt 10
Emily Clinton 8
Lauren Leonard 6
Autumn Carter 5
Lindsey Heinz 5
Mady Schutte 4
Megan Moody 4
Hannah Hathaway 2
Rylee Tompkins 1
Summer Roesch 1
TEAM 102
Runs scored
Name Rs
Madi Eberle 19
Emily Clinton 17
Hailey Rutledge 15
Maci Bielfeldt 14
Makenzi Bielfeldt 9
Megan Moody 9
Autumn Carter 8
Dani Eckerty 7
Hannah Hathaway 7
Mady Schutte 7
Lauren Leonard 6
Summer Roesch 3
Lindsey Heinz 2
Rylee Tompkins 1
TEAM 124
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Emily Clinton 10
Hailey Rutledge 7
Dani Eckerty 4
Maci Bielfeldt 4
Mady Schutte 4
Hannah Hathaway 3
Madi Eberle 3
Makenzi Bielfeldt 2
Autumn Carter 1
Lauren Leonard 1
Lindsey Heinz 1
Megan Moody 1
TEAM 41
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Madi Eberle 1.76/146.2
Lauren Leonard 1.82/7.2
TEAM 1.76/154.1
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Madi Eberle 15-4
TEAM 15-5
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Madi Eberle 280
Lauren Leonard 4
TEAM 284
