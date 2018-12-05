GCMS softball wins 4-2 over Tremont in HOIC showcase

LEROY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 4-2 over Tremont in Saturday's Heart of Illinois Conference showcase in LeRoy.

The Falcons (16-6) broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Maci Bielfeldt drew a one-out walk and Hailey Rutledge -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to left field. After both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball, Makenzi Bielfeldt sent them home with a base hit to right field.

In the bottom of the first inning, Madi Eberle tied the game with a solo homer run to left field.

The Falcons took a 2-1 lead in the third inning as Eberle drew a leadoff walk before Maci Bielfeldt singled to right field to send Eberle across home plate.

Tremont's Paige McCallister tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Eberle struck out 10 batters and walked two on the mound for GCMS while allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits.

GCMS 4, Tremont 2

TRE 100 001 0 -- 2 3 0

GCMS 101 002 x -- 4 6 4

W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 10 K, 2 BB. L -- A. Leber, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 3 BB.

Tremont -- A. Ramlo R. L. Falcon 2-3, 2B. M. Smith RBI. P. McCallister 1-3, HR, RBI, R.

GCMS (16-6) -- Eberle 1-2, HR, RBI, 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-2, RBI, R. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3, 2 RBIs. Lindsey Heinz 1-3.