Former GCMS softball standout Brea Walker leads Illinois Wesleyan to NCAA Division III Super Regional berth

BLOOMINGTON -- Brea Walker, a former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout, picked up the win on the mound in Illinois Wesleyan's win in Sunday's NCAA Division III regional final victory.

The Titans' sophomore allowed four hits struck out five batters and walked three while allowing one earned run on four hits through six innings as IWU defeated Transylvania 2-1. With her win, Walker improved her pitching record to 10-4.

The Titans (34-10-1) advanced to the NCAA Super Regional Round for the third straight year with their triumph on Sunday. They will play in the Super Regional round against the winner of the Wisconsin-Whitewater Regional for a chance at a trip to the NCAA Division III finals in Oklahoma City. That regional at Whitewater lost a day to rain and will conclude on Monday.