Gibson Area Hospital Foundation to host golf outings

GIBSON CITY — The first annual Dr. George Bark Golf Outing and Fundraiser will take place Friday, June 8, at Railside Golf Club.

Morning and afternoon flights are available, with shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The GAH Foundation will also host its 29th-annual golf outing and fundraiser on Thursday, July 12, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.

Registration and online payments may be made at www.gibsonhospital.org/foundation.

Registration forms can also be faxed to 784-2610 or mailed to the GAH Foundation at 1120 N. Melvin Street. An early-bird discount is available for the Dr. Bark golf outing through May 21.

More information can be obtained by calling the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation at 784-2602.