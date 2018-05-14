PBL, GCMS High School track athletes compete in News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet

Ridgeview's Mason Barr wins the 100 Hurdles in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.

URBANA -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.04 seconds on the girls' side of Monday's News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet.

On the boys' side, GCMS's Caleb Bleich finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.79 seconds and third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.36 seconds.

In the triple jump, Bleich finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 40-11.

The GCMS girls' 4x800 relay team (Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes and Jacey Goin) finished third with a time of 10:50.01.

The PBL girls team's Hannah Schwarz finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.97 seconds and sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.2 seconds.

GCMS's Gabby Dammkoehler finished fourth in the girls' 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:45.51 while PBL's Katie Harms placed fifth with a time of 15:48.3.

PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished fifth in the girls' triple jump with a leap of 33-2 1/2 and tied for ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-7.

PBL's Emily Graves finished eighth in the girls' pole vault with a height of 9-6. GCMS's Claire Retherford finished eighth in the girls' shot put with a throw of 31-10 1/2 and eighth in the discus with a toss of 97-11.

NEWS-GAZETTE HONOR ROLL MEET

At Urbana

BOYS

100-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (Unity) 11.04; 2. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 11.07; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 11.36; 4. Max Branigin (Salt Fork) 11.39; 5. Mitchell Morrow (Blue Ridge) 11.45.

200-meter dash

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 22.25; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 22.79; 3. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 22.98; 4. Keegan Zack (Watseka) 23.17; 5. Lucas Lieb (Monticello) 23.2.

400-meter dash

1. Quemarii Williams (Danville) 49.19; 2. Phillip Hall (Danville) 49.95; 3. Alex Brock (Ridgeview) 52.31; 4. Zach Cavinder (Ridgeview) 52.65; 5. Sam Crane (Arcola) 53.19.

800-meter run

1. Sincere Davis (Danville) 1:55.96; 2. Logan Hall (Arthur) 1:57.96; 3. Dawson Rogers (Salt Fork) 2:01.39; 4. Delrey Crowder (Danville) 2:03.29; 5. Michael Moreman (Danville) 2:03.51.

1,600-meter run

1. Justice Carter (Urbana) 4:44.19; 2. Austin Bridgman (Armstrong) 4:46.72; 3. Isaiah Plank (Sullivan) 4:48.08; 4. Lukas Burleson (Danville) 4:48.86; 5. Ricky Oakley (Danville) 4:51.57.

3,200-meter run

1. Luke Brewer (Cerro Gordo) 10:11.15; 2. Layton Hall (Arthur) 10:14.95; 3. Noah Hile (Danville) 10:26.29; 4. Trey Houmes (Hoopeston Area) 10:30.26; 5. Austin Bridgman (Armstrong) 10:55.8.

110-meter hurdles

1. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 14.54; 2. Jay Burgess (Centennial) 15.52; 3. Eldrick Surheyao (Centennial) 15.61; 4. Austin Winemiller (Blue Ridge) 15.63; 5. Chase Benjamin (Bismarck-Henning) 15.83.

300-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (Unity) 38.18; 2. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 38.51; 3. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 40.05; 4. Sincere Felton (Danville) 41.03; 5. Jay Burgess (Centennial) 41.23.

4x100 relay

1. Unity, 42.92; 2. Urbana, 43.47; 3. Prairie Central, 44.08; 4. Centennial, 44.75; 5. Tuscola, 45.47.

4x200 relay

1. Prairie Central, 1:30.87; 2. Cerro Gordo, 1:32.26; 3. Salt Fork, 1:33.62; 4. Centennial, 1:35.27; 5. Tuscola, 1:35.3.

4x400 relay

1. Uni High, 3:31.72; 2. Arthur, 3:32.17; 3. Tuscola, 3:32.51; 4. Arcola, 3:34.15; 5. Salt Fork, 3:35.06.

4x800 relay

1. Salt Fork, 8:22.19; 2. Centennial, 8:33.85; 3. Arcola, 8:45.83; 4. Uni High, 8:46.51; 5. Clinton, 9:02.45.

High jump

1. Antonio Buchanan (Centennial) 6-7; 2. Kobe Wells (Arthur) 6-5; 3. Austin Rauch (Clinton) 6-5; 4. Wyatt Steidinger (Prairie Central) 6-3; 4. Jonathan Decker (Unity) 6-3; 6. Luke Spencer (Arcola) 6-3.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 23-4; 2. Mitchell Morrow (Blue Ridge) 21-7 1/4; 3. Austin Rauch (Clinton) 21-1; 4. Brady McMasters (Salt Fork) 20-7 1/4; 5. Keegan Zack (Watseka) 20-0 3/4.

Triple jump

1. Jacob Donaldson (Ridgeview) 42-5 1/4; 2. Kobe Wells (Arthur) 42-2 1/2; 3. Kai Baumgartner (Champaign Central) 42-0 1/4; 4. Mario Cortez (Arcola) 41-10 1/2; 5. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 40-11.

Shot put

1. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 60-0 1/2; 2. Zach Matson (Prairie Central) 50-6 3/4; 3. Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour) 50-6 1/2; 4. Payton Taylor (Salt Fork) 49-2 1/4; 5. Rusty Kihlmann (Watseka) 46-9 1/2.

Discus

1. Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour) 163-7; 2. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 154-9; 3. Zach Matson (Prairie Central) 145-1; 4. Spencer Evans (Centennial) 143-8; 5. Payton Taylor (Salt Fork) 138-4.

Pole vault

1. Chandlar Ifft (Prairie Central) 15-6; 2. Jadon Nuzzo (Sullivan) 14-6; 3. Micah Stearns (Urbana) 13-6; 4. Logan Pedigo (Sullivan) 13-0; 5. Quinn Shannon (Unity) 12-6.

GIRLS

100-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 12.53; 2. Lakeida Nichols (Mahomet-Seymour) 12.65; 3. Gabby Wessels (Milford/Cissna Park) 12.88; 4. Tori Burke (Clinton) 13.17; 5. Sophia Schuler (Prairie Central) 13.18; 6. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 13.2.

200-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (Monticello) 25.77; 2. Madison Filkin (Clinton) 26.61; 3. Emily Duis (Milford/Cissna Park) 26.7; 4. Hannah Schwarz (PBL) 26.97; 5. Latora Baker (Danville) 27.22.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.04; 2. Jules Grunloh (Ridgeview) 1:01.66; 3. Payne Turney (Clinton) 1:01.88; 4. Quinci Snedeker (Georgetown-Ridge Farm) 1:03.08; 5. Stacia Landry (Ridgeview) 1:03.3.

800-meter run

1. Jessica Franklin (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:15.83; 2. Madi Balbach (Mahomet-Seymour) 2:29.59; 3. McKenna Plotner (Salt Fork) 2:30.68; 4. Evelyn Atkins (Unity) 2:32.65; 5. Christina Oakley (Danville) 2:35.53.

1,600-meter run

1. Libby Cultra (Urbana) 5:17.12; 2. Alyssa McPike (Monticello) 5:19.82; 3. Brisa McGrath (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:21.73; 4. Caroline Bachert (Unity) 5:28.73; 5. Olivia Bunting (Mahomet-Seymour) 5:39.59.

3,200-meter run

1. Riley Millsap (Unity) 13:20.88; 2. Angie Shaw (Uni High) 13:28.77; 3. Rachael King (Unity) 14:27.19; 4. Gabby Dammkoehler (GCMS) 14:45.51; 5. Katie Harms (PBL) 15:48.3.

100-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 14.81; 2. Hailee Thomas (Danville) 15.21; 3. Jessica Franklin (Mahomet-Seymour) 15.58; 4. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 15.84; 5. Sylvia Byron (Mahomet-Seymour) 15.88.

300-meter hurdles

1. Kynzee Boastick (Urbana) 45.53; 2. Emelia Ness (Monticello) 45.62; 3. Briannia Thull (Tuscola) 49.07; 4. Peytan Jones (Danville) 50.73; 5. Gracie Jessup (Salt Fork) 51.63.

4x100 relay

1. Monticello, 49.87; 2. Milford/Cissna Park, 50.4; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 50.5; 4. Clinton, 50.74; 5. Ridgeview, 51.2.

4x200 relay

1. Urbana, 1:44.76; 2. Monticello, 1:46.58; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 1:47.3; 4. Clinton, 1:49.97; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 1:51.86.

4x400 relay

1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:18.29; 2. Sullivan, 4:19.73; 3. Milford/Cissna Park, 4:21.94; 4. Unity, 4:23.81; 5. Salt Fork, 4:25.85.

4x800 relay

1. Unity, 10:13.71; 2. Clinton, 10:37.22; 3. GCMS (Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin, Delanie Dykes, Jacey Goin), 10:50.01; 4. Centennial, 11:03.21; 5. Tuscola, 11:14.95.

High jump

1. DiamonAsia Taylor (Urbana) 5-3; 2. NaKaya Hughes (St. Thomas More) 5-1; 3. Emily White (Sullivan) 4-11; 4. Emma Kinkade (Prairie Central) 4-9; 5. Zoe Walton (Sullivan) 4-9; 5. Olivia Weber (Prairie Central) 4-9.

PBL results -- T9. Ariana Gentzler, 4-7.

Long jump

1. Ameia Wilson (Danville) 19-4; 2. Emma Helferich (Monticello) 17-5; 3. Riley Pruser (Clinton) 17-1 1/4; 4. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 17-0 1/2; 5. Capria Brown (Schlarman Academy) 16-6 1/2.

Triple jump

1. McKinlee Miller (Tuscola) 35-5 1/2; 2. Riley Pruser (Clinton) 34-6 3/4; 3. Megan Ifft (Prairie Central) 34-3 3/4; 4. Esther Miller (Sullivan) 33-10; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 33-2 1/2.

Shot put

1. Elizabeth Bowns (Blue Ridge) 37-9 1/4; 2. Rachyl Anderson (Salt Fork) 37-1 1/2; 3. Cassie Russo (Tuscola) 36-10 3/4; 4. Michelle Williams (Urbana) 36-3; 5. Claudia Workman (Clinton) 35-6.

GCMS results -- 8. Claire Retherford, 31-10 1/2.

Discus

1. Rachyl Anderson (Salt Fork) 146-9; 2. Lanaeja Carter (Urbana) 122-2; 3. Sabrina Martinez (Bismarck-Henning) 117-10; 4. Cassie Russo (Tuscola) 117-0; 5. Emily Bunting (Watseka) 114-1.

GCMS results -- 8. Claire Retherford, 97-11.

Pole vault

1. Aliyah Welter (Monticello) 12-6; 2. Taylor Millsap (Unity) 11-6; 3. Landis Brandon (Monticello) 11-0; 4. Mara Pletcher (Mahomet-Seymour) 11-0; 5. Kolby Weiss (Clinton) 11-0.

PBL results -- 8. Emily Graves, 9-6.