Gibson City Youth Fishing Derby to take place on Saturday

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City’s third annual youth fishing derby is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19, at Jordan Pond, which is located west of Gibson City just off of Highway 9 on 300 East Road.

Registration is at 10:30 a.m., with fishing to take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. A hot dog meal will be served at approximately noon.

The derby is open to anyone 18 and under. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

All fishing is catch and release only. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing gear, chairs and beverages — alcohol is not allowed. Bait will be provided by the hosts.

An RSVP can be made at pfyoungguns@gmail.com or by phone at 379-4726.