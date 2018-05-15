PBL Junior High School track and field athletes qualify for IESA Class AA state meet

PBL's Ryder James runs in the 1,600-meter run during Friday's IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.

PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals

TOLONO — Several Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School track and field athletes qualified for the IESA Class AA state meet through last Friday’s Tolono Unity Sectional.

Makenna Ecker is going to state in the eighth-grade girls’ shot put and discus events.

Emily Robidoux qualified for state in the seventh-grade girls’ discus.

Kendall Swanson is going to state in the seventh-grade boys’ shot put and discus events. Kayden Snelling is also going to state in the seventh-grade boys’ discus.

Ryder James qualified for the state meet in the eighth-grade boys’ 800- and 1,600- meter races.

Lillie Frichtl is going to state in the eighth-grade girls’ long jump.

The Panthers’ seventh-grade boys 4x400 relay team (Dalton Jones, Aiden Johnson, Jami Lee and Jonathan Craig) is going to state.

The PBL eighth-grade girls’ 4x100 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Macie Wright and Averi Garrett) qualified for state as well.

The IESA Class AA state meet will take place this upcoming Friday and Saturday at Eastside Centre in East Peoria.