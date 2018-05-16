GCMS softball defeats Eureka 1-0 in IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional semifinals

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 1-0 over Eureka in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional.

With the win, the third-seeded Falcons (17-6) will face No. 2 seed Stanford Olympia in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Madi Eberle pitched a four-hit shutout for GCMS against fifth-seeded Eureka, striking out 10 batters and walking one.

The Falcons scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Hailey Rutledge singled on a line drive and advanced to second base on a Dani Eckerty sacrifice bunt before crossing home plate on a Makenzi Bielfeldt base hit to center field.

Makenzi Bielfeldt (3-for-3) finished the game producing three of GCMS's five hits.

GCMS 1, Eureka 0

EUR 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1

GCMS 000 100 x -- 1 5 1

W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 10 K, BB. L -- Boschulte, 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K, 0 BB.

Eureka -- Leman 1-3. Greene 1-3. Boschulte 1-3. A. Nohl 1-3.

GCMS (17-6) -- Eberle 1-3. Hailey Rutledge 1-2, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-3, RBI.