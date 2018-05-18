GCMS's Delanie Dykes advances to final round of IHSA Class 1A state meet in 400, 800 races

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Alexis Johnson eyes her landing while competing in the long jump during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 17, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team advanced to the finals of the IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 800-meter run and 400-meter dash.

Dykes ran a time of 2:18.32 in the 800 race and a time of 59.1 seconds in the 400 dash in Thursday's preliminary round. The finals races will be ran on Saturday.

Dykes also was part of the 4x800 relay team that, along with Michaela Dykes, Abigail Sizemore and Jacey Goin, ended its season with a time of 10:34.39.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4x100 relay team (Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl and Hannah Schwarz) finished its season with a time of 57.9 seconds.

Frichtl ran a time of 49.98 in the preliminary 300-meter hurdles race while teammate Evie Ellis ran a time of 5:49.91 in the 1,600-meter run.

PBL's Emily Graves finished her season in the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished her competition in the discus with a throw of 94-1.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS STATE MEET

At Charleston

400-meter dash

GCMS preliminary results -- Delanie Dykes, 59.1*.

800-meter run

GCMS preliminary results -- Delanie Dykes, 2:18.32*.

1,600-meter run

PBL preliminary results -- Evie Ellis, 5:49.91.

300-meter hurdles

PBL preliminary results -- Olivia Frichtl, 49.98.

4x100 relay

PBL preliminary results -- Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl, Hannah Schwarz, 57.9.

4x800 relay

GCMS preliminary results -- Michaela Dykes, Abigail Sizemore, Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, 10:34.39.

Discus

GCMS preliminary results -- Claire Retherford, 94-1.

Pole vault

PBL preliminary results -- Emily Graves, 9-6.

* -- qualified for finals