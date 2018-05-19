GCMS softball loses 2-1 to Olympia to end 2018 season

Members of the GCMS softball team meet for a postgame talk after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.

EL PASO -- According to head coach Taylor Rubarts, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team accomplished one of its goals in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.

"Our goal was to hold them to two runs," Rubarts said. "We did."

The third-seeded Falcons' goal of winning a regional championship was not in the cards this year, however, as No. 2-seeded Olympia won 2-1.

With the loss, GCMS ended its season with a record of 17-7. The team has some promise for the near future, Rubarts said, as they will lose only one player -- Hailey Rutledge -- to graduation.

"These girls grew a lot this season, and the fact that we're losing one girl, and the rest of the team will be back, is very promising for the future of the program," Rubarts said.

One returning player will be Madi Eberle, who will return for her junior year next season.

Eberle belted a 1-0 pitch past the center-field fence for a leadoff home run in the first inning of Saturday's game to give GCMS an early 1-0 lead.

Along with hitting 2-for-3 at the plate, Eberle pitched a five-hitter on the mound for the Falcons, striking out 12 batters and walking three while allowing no earned runs.

Eberle finished her sophomore season hitting .462 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. On the mound, she had a 1.62 earned-run average with 302 strikeouts through 159 2/3 innings.

"She's been a very consistent player this season," Rubarts said.

After Olympia pitcher Kaelyn Leverson retired the next three batters after Eberle in the top of the first inning, the Spartans (24-7) put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning.

Lizzy Davis hit a leadoff infield single before Alexis Finchum reached base on one of five of GCMS's game-total errors. After Davis and Taylor Yeazle -- Finchum's courtesy runner -- reached scoring position on a passed ball, Eberle struck out Emme Olson.

Kate Finchum grounded into a fielder's choice in the next at-bat as Eberle threw to catcher Lindsey Heinz, who tagged Davis out at home plate. Chloe Scroggins grounded out to Eberle to end the inning.

After Leverson -- who struck out seven batters while yielding three hits and no walks at the game's end -- went 1-2-3 through the top of the second inning, Olympia tied the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the second.

After Eberle struck out Kalliegh Harris, Sydney Usherwood got on base with a bunt single. In the next at-bat, Leverson bunted and reached base on an error at third base.

A base hit to center field by Anna Davis loaded the bases before Eberle struck out Lizzy Davis. On strike three, however, Usherwood crossed home plate with a head-first slide on a passed ball.

After Alexis Finchum walked to load the bases once again, Olson struck out swinging to end the inning.

After a 1-2-3 top of the third inning tossed by Leverson, Kate Finchum hit a leadoff single to center field and advanced to second base on a Scroggins groundout. She would be left stranded, however, as Eberle struck out Harris and Usherwood.

Leverson and Eberle each pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth inning before GCMS's Makenzi Bielfeldt lined a base hit to left field with one out in the top of the fifth inning.

Bielfeldt advanced to second base on a Heinz groundout. It would be the only time that GCMS would get a runner into scoring position -- aside from Eberle's home run -- and Bielfeldt would be left stranded as Hannah Hathaway grounded out to Olson at shortstop for the third out.

"Three hits wasn't going to get it done today," Rubarts said. "Offensively, we have some stuff to work on in the offseason, and defensively as well."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Olympia tallied what would be its game-winning run.

After Alexis Finchum grounded out to second-baseman Megan Moody, Olson walked and Kate Finchum singled to right field to put runners on first and second base. After Eberle struck out Scroggins, Harris drew a walk to load the bases.

Olson scored the go-ahead run as Usherwood hit a ground ball and reached base on an error at shortstop.

Eberle lined a base hit to left field with one out in the sixth inning before Emily Clinton struck out looking and Maci Bielfeldt popped out on a 2-0 pitch to third-baseman Kate Finchum.

Hailey Rutledge struck out looking to lead off the seventh inning before Dani Eckerty hit a hard line drive that was caught by Kate Finchum for the second out. Another line drive hit by Makenzi Bielfeldt was caught by the shortstop Olson to end the game.

"Those balls were hit really well, but just right at people. You'll have those games," Rubarts said. "We just have to work in the offseason and get ready for next year."

After the game, Rubarts said her "hat goes off to Hailey Rutledge," who ended her senior season with a .393 batting average, a home run, 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored and seven stolen bases.

"She's been a great leader for us this year," Rubarts said. "She played wherever we asked her to play, and offensively, she's been a spark for us as well. She's done a great job. I'm looking forward to seeing what comes for her in the future."

Olympia 2, GCMS 1

GCMS 100 000 0 -- 1 3 5

OLY 010 000 x -- 2 5 0

W -- Kaelyn Leverson, 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (17-7) -- Madi Eberle 2-3, HR, RBI, R. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3.

Olympia (24-7) -- Lizzy Davis 1-4. Emme Olson R. Kate Finchum 2-4. Sydney Usherwood 1-3, R. Anna Davis 1-3.

GCMS SOFTBALL SEASON STATS

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Madi Eberle .462/78

Hailey Rutledge .393/61

Makenzi Bielfeldt .297/64

Maci Bielfeldt .296/81

Hannah Hathaway .259/27

Lindsey Heinz .250/24

Emily Clinton .234/77

Dani Eckerty .219/64

Autumn Carter .194/31

Lauren Leonard .156/45

Megan Moody .152/46

Summer Roesch .148/27

Mady Schutte .135/37

Rylee Tompkins .125/8

TEAM .264/673

On-base percentage

Name OBP/PA

Madi Eberle .548/93

Hailey Rutledge .479/71

Makenzi Bielfeldt .384/75

Maci Bielfeldt .367/90

Hannah Hathaway .310/30

Lindsey Heinz .308/27

Mady Schutte .304/46

Lauren Leonard .296/54

Emily Clinton .272/82

Summer Roesch .258/32

Autumn Carter .242/34

Dani Eckerty .242/69

Megan Moody .188/48

Rylee Tompkins .125/8

TEAM .342/762

Home runs

Name HRs

Madi Eberle 5

Maci Bielfeldt 2

Hailey Rutledge 1

Megan Moody 1

TEAM 9

Triples

Name 3Bs

Hailey Rutledge 2

Dani Eckerty 1

Lauren Leonard 1

Maci Bielfeldt 1

TEAM 5

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Madi Eberle 9

Maci Bielfeldt 7

Makenzi Bielfeldt 4

Dani Eckerty 3

Hailey Rutledge 3

Megan Moody 3

Emily Clinton 1

Lauren Leonard 1

Summer Roesch 1

TEAM 32

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Maci Bielfeldt 23

Madi Eberle 14

Makenzi Bielfeldt 11

Dani Eckerty 10

Hailey Rutledge 10

Emily Clinton 8

Lauren Leonard 6

Autumn Carter 5

Lindsey Heinz 5

Mady Schutte 4

Megan Moody 4

Hannah Hathaway 2

Rylee Tompkins 1

Summer Roesch 1

TEAM 104

Runs scored

Name Rs

Madi Eberle 20

Emily Clinton 17

Hailey Rutledge 16

Maci Bielfeldt 14

Makenzi Bielfeldt 9

Megan Moody 9

Autumn Carter 8

Dani Eckerty 7

Hannah Hathaway 7

Mady Schutte 7

Lauren Leonard 6

Summer Roesch 3

Lindsey Heinz 2

Rylee Tompkins 1

TEAM 126

Stolen bases

Name SBs

Emily Clinton 10

Hailey Rutledge 7

Dani Eckerty 4

Maci Bielfeldt 4

Mady Schutte 4

Hannah Hathaway 3

Madi Eberle 3

Makenzi Bielfeldt 2

Autumn Carter 1

Lauren Leonard 1

Lindsey Heinz 1

Megan Moody 1

TEAM 41

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Madi Eberle 1.62/159.2

Lauren Leonard 1.82/7.2

TEAM 1.63/167.1

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Madi Eberle 16-5

TEAM 16-6

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Madi Eberle 302

Lauren Leonard 4

TEAM 306