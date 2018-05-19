PBL JH track athletes Ryder James, Makenna Ecker win top-five medals at IESA Class AA state meet

EAST PEORIA -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys track and field team finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:48.48 in the IESA Class AA state meet.
James also finished 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.3.
For the PBL eighth-grade girls, Makenna Ecker finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 98-8 and 23rd in the shot put with a toss of 28-10 1/2.
Kendall Swanson finished seventh in the seventh-grade boys' shot put with a throw of 39-3 1/2. Swanson also placed seventh in the discus with a toss of 114-10 while Kayden Snelling finished 17th with a throw of 103-0.
Lillie Frichtl finished eighth in the eighth-grade girls' long jump with a leap of 16-0.
Emily Robidoux finished 20th in the seventh-grade girls' discus with a throw of 78-9.
The PBL seventh-grade boys' 4x400 relay team (Dalton Jones, Aiden Johnson, Jami Lee and Jonathan Craig) finished 27th with a time of 4:11.1.
The PBL eighth-grade girls' 4x100 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Macie Wright and Averi Garrett) finished 33rd with a time of 54.6 seconds.
IESA CLASS AA STATE MEET
At East Peoria
7th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Springfield Grant, 65; 2. Springfield Washington, 24; 3. Sterling Challand, 20; 4. Chatham Glenwood, 18; 5. Cahokia Wirth, 17.
PBL results -- T47. 4.
100-meter dash
1. James Harris (Springfield Grant) 11.75; 2. Dashawn Brownlee (Springfield Grant) 11.81; 3. Daniel Lacey (Champaign Jefferson) 11.93; 4. Gabe Zeigler-Harris (East Peoria Central) 12.01; 5. Janusz Pierscionek (Shorewood Troy) 12.04.
200-meter dash
1. James Harris (Springfield Grant) 23.91; 2. Dashawn Brownlee (Springfield Grant) 24.04; 3. Daniel Lacey (Champaign Jefferson) 24.08; 4. Gabe Ziegler-Harris (East Peoria Central) 24.26; 5. Edward Pruitt (Springfield Franklin) 24.72.
400-meter dash
1. Max Ryner (Sherrard) 55.69; 2. Kaden Brown (Girard North Mac) 55.92; 3. Joshua Carli (Romeoville Martinez) 56.16; 4. Joseph Miller (Richmond Nippersink) 56.43; 5. Brenden Noel (Wood River Lewis & Clark) 56.6.
800-meter run
1. Drew Verenski (Chatham Glenwood) 2:11.43; 2. M.J. Ward (Barrington Prairie) 2:11.56; 3. Ty Getz (Kewanee Central) 2:12.26; 4. Jackson Gilbert (Urbana) 2:12.98; 5. Akram Alothman (Willowbrook Westview Hills) 2:13.03.
1,600-meter run
1. Riley Newport (DeKalb Clinton Rosette) 4:55.53; 2. Quintin Lowe (Batavia Rotolo) 4:55.56; 3. Caleb Levy (Gurnee Woodland) 4:56.04; 4. Mario Torres (Wheeling Londo) 4:58.44; 5. Cale Smith (Decatur Jefferson) 4:58.89.
100-meter hurdles
1. Artez Hanson (Springfield Grant) 15.84; 2. David Woloszczuk-Mrugala (Minooka) 16.03; 3. Jaiden Bossie (University Park Crete Monee) 16.29; 4. Kael Ryan (Sterling Challand) 16:49; 5. Jonathan Carter (Belvidere South) 16.72.
4x100 relay
1. Alton, 48.77; 2. Jacksonville, 49.3; 3. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 49.43; 4. Springfield Grant, 49.44; 5. Cahokia Wirth, 49.77.
4x200 relay
1. East St. Louis Lincoln, 1:42.4; 2. Chatham Glenwood, 1:44.01; 3. Minooka, 1:45.02; 4. Mattoon, 1:45.09; 5. Arthur, 1:45.12.
4x400 relay
1. Springfield Washington, 3:52.32; 2. Mattoon, 3:54.51; 3. Geneseo, 3:57.77; 4. Mount Zion, 3:57.79; 5. Springfield Grant, 3:58.72.
PBL results -- 27. 4:11.10.
High jump
1. Drew Tucker (Metamora) 5-6; 2. Randy Kyles (Springfield Grant) 5-6; 3. Alec Fulton (Dixon Reagan) 5-5; 4. Keyshawn Anthony (Glenwood Brookwood) 5-3; 5. Josh Franklin (University Park Crete Monee) 5-3.
Long jump
1. Dominic Ramsey (Cahokia Wirth) 19-2; 2. Haden Stark (Pana) 18-10; 3. Kaden Feagin (Arthur) 18-5 1/2; 4. Quenton Rogers (Mahomet-Seymour) 18-4; 5. Matthew Lucas (Joy Mercer County) 18-4.
Shot put
1. Austin Robinson (Springfield Washington) 43-10; 2. Afton Clark (Rushville Schuyler Industry) 43-2 1/4; 3. Alex Sohn (Normal Kingsley) 42-8 3/4; 4. Barrett Luce (Sterling Challand) 39-9 1/4; 5. Luke Williams (Edwardsville Liberty) 39-5 1/2.
PBL results -- 7. Kendall Swanson, 39-3 1/2.
Discus
1. Barrett Luce (Sterling Challand) 148-2; 2. Michael Raymond (Normal Chiddix) 131-8; 3. Michael Alberts (Clifton Nash) 130-7; 4. Reese Bussmann (Gillespie) 125-6; 5. David Russell (Chillicothe) 121-5.
PBL results -- 7. Kendall Swanson, 114-10; 17. Kayden Snelling, 103-0.
Pole vault
1. Jeffrey Sharp (Auburn) 10-0; 2. Andy Knox (Tri-Valley) 9-0; 3. Charles Gentle (Maroa-Forsyth) 9-6; 4. Brandon Moorman (Braidwood Reed-Custer) 9-0; 4. Drew Fehr (Prairie Central) 9-0.
8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. New Lenox Liberty, 38; 2. Cahokia Wirth, 32; 3. Morrison, 26; 4. Bloomington Evans, 24.5; 5. DeKalb Huntley, 20; 5. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 20; 5. Green Oaks Oak Grove, 20.
PBL results -- T37. 5.
100-meter dash
1. Andre Doyle (New Lenox Liberty) 11.37; 2. Tucker Miller (Mokena) 11.57; 3. Maurice Edwards (Grayslake) 11.58; 4. Jahari Scott (Lake Bluff) 11.61; 5. Evan Lowder (Bloomington Evans) 11.64.
200-meter dash
1. Jamariel Brown (Round Lake) 23.49; 2. Jahari Scott (Lake Bluff) 23.57; 3. Robert Hill (Cahokia Wirth) 23.66; 4. Bryce Goodwine (Roscoe) 23.74; 5. Toriano Tate (DeKalb Huntley) 23.75.
400-meter dash
1. Andrew Brooks (Green Oaks Oak Grove) 52.09; 2. Logan Halley (Bloomington Evans) 52.54; 3. Walker Burns (Bloomington) 52.87; 4. Zeke Metcalfe (Eureka) 52.9; 5. Eli Reed (Woodridge Jefferson) 53.04.
800-meter run
1. Andrew Brooks (Green Oaks Oak Grove) 1:59.55; 2. Joel Gonzalez (Crest Hill Richland) 2:04.38; 3. Asa Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 2:04.92; 4. Gavin Sarkar (Barrington Prairie) 2:04.95; 5. Owen Dare (Stanford Olympia) 2:07.02.
PBL results -- 16. Ryder James, 2:10.3.
1,600-meter run
1. Andrew Rogers (Herscher Limestone) 4:38.34; 2. Spencer Werner (Lake Forest Deer Path) 4:38.39; 3. Hunter Newman (Morrison) 4:38.72; 4. Ryder James (PBL) 4:48.48; 5. Sampson Desalines (Chatham Glenwood) 4:48.84.
110-meter hurdles
1. Robert Hill (Cahokia Wirth) 14.08; 2. Andre Doyle (New Lenox Liberty) 14.67; 3. Jack Tremblay (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 15.02; 4. Tucker Miller (Mokena) 15.03; 5. Luke Myszka (Tri-Valley) 15.47.
4x100 relay
1. New Lenix Liberty, 45.79; 2. Bloomington Evans, 45.89; 3. Champaign Jefferson, 46.65; 4. Cahokia Wirth, 46.82; 5. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 46.86.
4x200 relay
1. East St. Louis Clark, 1:36.48; 2. DeKalb Huntley, 1:37.09; 3. Morrison, 1:38.34; 4. Cahokia Wirth, 1:38.43; 5. Lake in the Hills Marlowe, 1:38.66.
4x400 relay
1. Morrison, 3:42.19; 2. Minooka, 3:43.27; 3. Jacksonville, 3:43.4; 4. Barrington, 3:44.58; 5. Lake in the Hills Marlowe, 3:44.95.
High jump
1. Trevor Heffren (Eureka) 5-11; 2. Ray Zhao (Long Grove Woodlawn) 5-10; 3. Nate Henry (Taylor Ridge Rockridge) 5-10; 4. Caleb Oberkfell (Gillespie) 5-9; 5. Austin Bray (Chatham Glenwood) 5-9.
Long jump
1. Andre Doyle (New Lenox Liberty) 20-9; 2. Toriano Tate (DeKalb Huntley) 20-8 1/2; 3. Jahari Scott (Lake Bluff) 20-5 1/2; 4. Harrison Beatty (Rochester) 20-1 1/2; 5. Demontrae Henley (Cahokia Wirth) 19-7 1/2.
Shot put
1. Anjay Rush (Glenwood Brookwood) 48-5 3/4; 2. Adrian Palos (Loves Park Harlem) 47-11; 3. Colton Robinson (Carlinville) 46-4 3/4; 4. Caleb Cope (Pekin Broadmoor) 46-2 1/4; 5. Jack Weltha (Bloomington) 45-3 1/2.
Discus
1. Declan Emery (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 143-4; 2. James Conner (Kewanee Central) 142-9; 3. Julian Dipuma (Rockford Christian) 141-4; 4. Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West) 138-10; 5. Jacob Rollins (Auburn) 137-10.
Pole vault
1. Luke Daugherty (Carlinville) 13-1; 2. Robert Gentle (Maroa-Forsyth) 12-0; 3. Carson Kleparski (Unity) 11-0; 4. Ryan Norman (Minooka) 11-10; 5. Max Beyers (Shelbyville Moulton) 11-0.
7th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Geneseo, 45; 2. East St. Louis Lincoln, 30; 3. Cahokia Wirth, 28; 3. DeKalb Huntley, 28; 5. Chatham Glenwood, 26.
100-meter dash
1. Jailah Pelly (East St. Louis Lincoln) 12.6; 2. Jamie Williams (Matteson Colin Powell) 12.65; 3. Deja Anderson (Springfield Grant) 12.88; 4. Dawson Wright (Gurnee Woodland) 12.9; 5. Paige Alms (Rockford Flinn) 12.95.
200-meter dash
1. Jailah Pelly (East St. Louis Lincoln) 25.91; 2. Sariyah Watson (DeKalb Huntley) 26.46; 3. Dawson Wright (Gurnee Woodland) 26.49; 4. Syriah Boyd (Galesburg Churchill) 26.83; 5. Keymora Hayes (Cahokia Wirth) 26.88.
400-meter dash
1. Sariyah Watson (DeKalb Huntley) 59.79; 2. Alexandra Reinhart (Normal Parkside) 1:00.52; 3. Rose Talbert (Monticello) 1:00.88; 4. Jaden Roat (Lockport Oak Prairie) 1:01.54; 5. Ashley Chan (Island Lake Matthews) 1:01.73.
800-meter run
1. Alexandra Reinhart (Normal Parkside) 2:20.48; 2. Saniya Mathew (Dunlap) 2:24.88; 3. Grace Erb (Winnebago) 2:26.37; 4. Allison Ince (Normal Kingsley) 2:26.68; 5. Ava Gorrie (Chatham Glenwood) 2:26.79.
1,600-meter run
1. Ava Gorrie (Chatham Glenwood) 5:23.49; 2. Rose Sheridan (Vernon Hills Hawthorn South) 5:23.84; 3. Saniya Mathew (Dunlap) 5:24.35; 4. Allison Ince (Normal Kingsley) 5:29.49; 5. Alexandra Stewart (Yorkville) 5:29.89.
100-meter hurdles
1. Cambria Geyer (Tremont) 16.12; 2. Jaden Roat (Lockport Oak Prairie) 16.19; 3. Isabella Sgro (Chatham Glenwood) 16.8; 4. Morgan Lemon (Litchfield) 16.87; 5. Ikel Lawrence (Cahokia Wirth) 16.95.
4x100 relay
1. Geneseo, 51.33; 2. Cahokia Wirth, 51.96; 3. Edwardsville Lincoln, 52.59; 4. Minooka, 53.1; 5. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 53.29.
4x200 relay
1. East St. Louis Lincoln, 1:48.55; 2. DeKalb Huntley, 1:50.22; 3. Normal Kingsley, 1:50.27; 4. Chatham Glenwood, 1:51.14; 5. Mount Zion, 1:51.4.
4x400 relay
1. Geneseo, 4:14.51; 2. Cahokia Wirth, 4:23.92; 3. Pleasant Plains, 4:25.07; 4. New Lenox Liberty, 4:25.68; 5. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 4:26.63.
High jump
1. Ann Wirth (Geneseo) 5-1; 2. Meghann Hartmann (Batavia Rotolo) 5-0; 3. Elizabeth Cahill (Eureka) 4-11; 4. Grace Kingsbury (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 4-9; 5. Maddie Dutz (Belvidere Central) 4-9.
Long jump
1. Ann Wirth (Geneseo) 17-2; 2. Riley Tungate (Lincoln) 16-10; 3. Deja Anderson (Springfield Grant) 16-3; 4. Leah Adlaf (Maroa-Forsyth) 16-1 3/4; 5. Kelviona Johnson (Cahokia Wirth) 15-11 3/4.
Shot put
1. Hannah Cleveland (Stanford Olympia) 32-6 1/4; 2. Rickale Green (East St. Louis Clark) 32-2 1/2; 3. Zion Levy (Gurnee Woodland) 31-6; 4. Claire Allen (Sandwich) 31-2; 5. Addison Kimler (Chillicothe) 29-11 1/2.
Discus
1. Katie Stewart (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 113-8; 2. Savannah Orgeron (Mahomet-Seymour) 92-8; 3. Ally Panzloff (Algonquin Heineman) 92-7 1/2; 4. Anna Webel (Farmington Central) 90-3; 5. Zion Levy (Gurnee Woodland) 89-2.
PBL results -- 20. Emily Robidoux, 78-9.
Pole vault
1. Libby Saloga (Sugar Grove Kaneland Harter) 9-3; 2. Linden Neposchlan (Springfield Lincoln) 9-0; 3. Kailani Egli (Metamora) 9-0; 4. Caelyn Kleparski (Unity) 8-9; 5. Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 8-9.
8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 61; 2. Bloomington Evans, 28; 3. Batavia Rotolo, 26; 3. Winnebago, 26; 5. Barrington Prairie, 24.
PBL results -- T34. 5.
100-meter dash
1. Mariam Azeez (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 12.45; 2. Kimora Fleet (Matteson Colin Powell) 12.64; 3. Lilly Alberts (Richmond Nippersink) 12.78; 4. Adrenna Snipes (Alton) 12.79; 5. Lanah Collins (Bloomington Evans) 12.87.
200-meter dash
1. Kathleen Baker (Barrington Prairie) 25.75; 2. Lanah Collins (Bloomington Evans) 25.84; 3. Miyah Brown (Winnebago) 25.87; 4. Nia Hines (Vernon Hills Hawthorn North) 25.91; 5. Reghan Unger (Roscoe) 26.0.
400-meter dash
1. Kathleen Baker (Barrington Prairie) 58.51; 2. Jordynn Griffin (Normal Kingsley) 59.1; 3. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia Rotolo) 59.5; 4. Amber Jones (Gurnee Viking) 1:00.1; 5. Alisande Rapps (Geneseo) 1:00.28.
800-meter run
1. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia Rotolo) 2:16.24; 2. Jordyn Miller (Mundelein Carl Sandburg) 2:18.42; 3. Brielle Rochester (Libertyville Highland) 2:21.03; 4. Ava Parekh (Chicago Latin) 2:21.33; 5. Aly Negovetich (Ingleside Big Hollow) 2:21.34.
1,600-meter run
1. Katrina Schlenker (Batavia Rototo) 4:59.57; 2. Aly Negovetich (Ingleside Big Hollow) 5:02.08; 3. Ava Parekh (Chicago Latin School) 5:08.55; 4. Jordyn Miller (Mundelein Carl Sandburg) 5:12.79; 5. Brielle Rochester (Libertyville Highland) 5:18.54.
100-meter hurdles
1. Macee Rivers (Cahokia Wirth) 14.57; 2. Sydney Chong (Bloomington Evans) 14.73; 3. Alisande Rapps (Geneseo) 15.32; 4. Sophia Barnard (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 15.49; 5. Kylie Loquercio (Yorkville) 15.72.
4x100 relay
1. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 50.59; 2. Bloomington Evans, 51.52; 3. Granite City Coolidge, 51.68; 4. Champaign Franklin, 51.72; 5. Cahokia Wirth, 51.99.
PBL results -- 33. 54.6.
4x200 relay
1. Alton, 1:47.29; 2. Sandwich, 1:48.27; 3. Winnebago, 1:49.73; 4. Lockport Oak Prairie, 1:50.64; 5. Barrington Prairie, 1:51.2.
4x400 relay
1. Lockport Oak Prairie, 4:13.29; 2. Frankfort Hickory Creek, 4:14.74; 3. Normal Parkside, 4:17.5; 4. Sandwich, 4:18.38; 5. Winnebago, 4:18.57.
High jump
1. Miyah Brown (Winnebago) 5-4; 2. Kaci Papin (Hillsboro) 5-3; 3. Kendal Franklin (Channahon) 5-0; 4. Emma Grashoff (Pekin Broadmoor) 5-0; 5. Lillian Amettis (Maroa-Forsyth) 5-0.
Long jump
1. Mariam Azeez (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 17-3; 2. Mia Morello (Round Lake Park) 16-7; 3. Katelyn McCann (Wilmington) 16-6 1/2; 4. Reghan Unger (Roscoe) 16-4; 5. Taylor Nowaskie (Olympia) 16-2 3/4.
PBL results -- 8. Lillianna Frichtl, 16-0.
Shot put
1. Jolie Riverton (Riverton) 34-10; 2. Desiree Poole (East St. Louis Clark) 34-1; 3. Soffie Link (Pekin Broadmoor) 33-0 1/2; 4. Jenae Bothe (Mount Morris Rahn) 33-0 1/4; 5. Hannah Colbert (Edwardsville Lincoln) 33-0.
PBL results -- 23. Makenna Ecker, 28-10 1/2.
Discus
1. Chloe Geijer (Frankfort Hickory Creek) 109-3; 2. Mackenzie O'Brien (Frankfort Summitt Hill) 108-1; 3. Jolie Foreman (Riverton) 103-0; 4. Renni Fultz (Monticello) 100-8; 5. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 98-8.
Pole vault
1. Cece Abramson (Mahomet-Seymour) 10-9; 2. Sydnee Scott (Normal Parkside) 10-6; 3. Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville Moulton) 10-0; 4. Lillianna Ifft (Prairie Central) 10-0; 5. Marissa Hilt (Bloomington) 8-9.
