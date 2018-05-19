PBL JH track athletes Ryder James, Makenna Ecker win top-five medals at IESA Class AA state meet

EAST PEORIA -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys track and field team finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:48.48 in the IESA Class AA state meet.

James also finished 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:10.3.

For the PBL eighth-grade girls, Makenna Ecker finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 98-8 and 23rd in the shot put with a toss of 28-10 1/2.

Kendall Swanson finished seventh in the seventh-grade boys' shot put with a throw of 39-3 1/2. Swanson also placed seventh in the discus with a toss of 114-10 while Kayden Snelling finished 17th with a throw of 103-0.

Lillie Frichtl finished eighth in the eighth-grade girls' long jump with a leap of 16-0.

Emily Robidoux finished 20th in the seventh-grade girls' discus with a throw of 78-9.

The PBL seventh-grade boys' 4x400 relay team (Dalton Jones, Aiden Johnson, Jami Lee and Jonathan Craig) finished 27th with a time of 4:11.1.

The PBL eighth-grade girls' 4x100 relay team (Lillie Frichtl, Maisy Johnson, Macie Wright and Averi Garrett) finished 33rd with a time of 54.6 seconds.