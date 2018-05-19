Shrine Game to take place June 16

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Coaches Association and the Shriners of Illinois will host the 44th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m.

The pregame festivities will begin with a Walk for Live event held at the stadium starting at 9 a.m. Eighty-eight football players participate in this all-star game to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children, the official philanthropy of Shriners International.

More information about scheduled events, along with rosters for both the East and West teams, can be found at www.ilshrinegame.com.

Each year at the Shrine Game, two patients from the Shiners Hospital for Children are chosen to be the prince and princess. The princess is Ava Diehl from O’Fallon, who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis. The prince is Zack Strand from Bourbonnais, who is a patient at the Shriners Hospital in Chicago.

The prince and princess are honorary representatives from each hospital that will benefit from the money raised through the game. Last year’s event raised nearly $10,000 that went directly to providing outstanding medical care for children at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The featured banquet speaker will be Hayden Schaumburg from Watseka. Schaumburg suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football in high school and was a patient at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago for his rehabilitation.

The event banquet will be held at IWU’s Memorial Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 15. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Eric Tjarks with the Illinois High School Shrine Game at 781-2400 or Matt Hawkins at the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at (309) 665-0033.