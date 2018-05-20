Area college sports catchup (May 20, 2018)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout earned a victory in the circle for Illinois Wesleyan in a 7-0 victory Saturday over Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA Division III Softball Super Regional Tournament, pitching six shutout innings while allowing five hits and two walks, and striking out one.

With the win, and a 3-0 victory in game three of the best-of-three series against Wisconsin-Whitewater, the Titans improve to 36-11-1 and are locked in as one of the final eight teams remaining in Division III.

Illinois Wesleyan will find out on Sunday who it plays in the first round of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship -- which will be held May 24-29 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City -- after the national committee has re-seeded the remaining teams.

The win also improved Walker's pitching record to 11-4.

Tyler Rubarts -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.39 seconds for Augustana College at the Augustana Twilight Meet in Thursday. Rubarts also finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 6.94 meters.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The 2014 PBL graduate finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.8 seconds for Monmouth College at the Augustana Twilight Meet in Thursday.