GCMS's Delanie Dykes wins IHSA Class 1A state medals in 400-, 800-meter races

GCMS's Delanie Dykes competes in the 800-meter run during Thursday preliminaries at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished with a third-place medal in the 800-meter run at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.

Dykes finished Saturday's finals race with a time of 2:18.02.

Dykes also won a fourth-place medal in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.92 seconds.

As a team, GCMS tied for 20th in the state meet with a score of 13.

Dykes ran a time of 2:18.32 in the 800 race and a time of 59.1 seconds in the 400 dash in Thursday's preliminary round.

Dykes also was part of the 4x800 relay team that, along with Michaela Dykes, Abigail Sizemore and Jacey Goin, ended its season with a time of 10:34.39.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4x100 relay team (Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl and Hannah Schwarz) finished its season with a time of 57.9 seconds.

Frichtl ran a time of 49.98 in the preliminary 300-meter hurdles race while teammate Evie Ellis ran a time of 5:49.91 in the 1,600-meter run.

PBL's Emily Graves finished her season in the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished her competition in the discus with a throw of 94-1.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS STATE MEET

At Charleston

Team scores

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 43; 2. Farmington, 36; 3. Decatur St. Teresa, 35; 4. Manilus Bureau Valley, 34; 5. St. Thomas More, 33.

GCMS results -- T20. 13.

100-meter dash

1. Seven Hicks (Peoria Heights) 12.21; 2. Jordan Peckham (Farmington) 12.28; 3. Vivica Coleman (Melrose Park Walther Christian) 12.38; 4. Rylei Jackson (Palos Heights Chicago Christian) 12.47; 5. Rebecca Waite (Milledgeville) 12.48.

200-meter dash

1. Seven Hicks (Peoria Heights) 25.5; 2. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 25.7; 3. Rebecca Waite (Milledgeville) 25.88; 4. Tori Thomas (Rock Island Alleman) 26.1; 5. Catelyn Hofmann (Aledo Mercer County) 26.13.

400-meter dash

1. Carmen DeVries (Lena-Winslow/Pearl City, 57.04; 2. Nariah Parks (Belleville Althoff Catholic) 58.5; 3. Taylor Larson (Bushnell-Prairie City) 58.76; 4. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 58.92; 5. Maleigha Huston (Bushnell-Prairie City) 59.16.

GCMS preliminary results -- Delanie Dykes, 59.1.

800-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (Urbana University) 2:11.03; 2. Carsen Forte (Elgin Harvest Christian Academy) 2:15.23; 3. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 2:18.02; 4. Marguerite Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 2:18.17; 5. Zarra Humphry (Warsaw) 2:18.22.

GCMS preliminary results -- Delanie Dykes, 2:18.32.

1,600-meter run

1. Marianne Mihas (Chicago Latin) 4:56.29; 2. Arielle Summitt (Uni High) 4:57.98; 3. Fran Hendrickson (St. Thomas More) 5:15.32; 4. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 5:16.14; 5. Anna Heffren (Lewistown) 5:20.79.

PBL preliminary results -- Evie Ellis, 5:49.91.

3,200-meter run

1. Laura Krasa (Judah Christian) 11:29.06; 2. Caroline Jachino (Pleasant Plains) 11:30.22; 3. Nygia Pollard (Elgin Harvest Christian Academy) 11:35.92; 4. Karlie Hey (Sterling Newman Central Catholic) 11:37.12; 5. Haley Weidner (Manlius Bureau Valley) 11:38.98.

100-meter hurdles

1. Danielle Taets (Orion) 14.72; 2. Kenli Nettles (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 14.91; 3. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 15.05; 4. Alayna Stalter (Fisher) 15.42; 5. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 15.45.

300-meter hurdles

1. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 44.49; 2. Kenli Nettles (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 45.72; 3. Danielle Taets (Orion) 46.03; 4. Katie Moore (Bridgeport Red Hill) 46.69; 5. Katie Springer (Delavan) 46.75.

PBL preliminary results -- Olivia Frichtl, 49.98.

4x100 relay

1. Manlius Bureau Valley, 49.78; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 49.8; 3. Farmington, 50.2; 4. Milford, 50.39; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 50.55.

PBL preliminary results -- Lexi Johnson, Mackenzie Bruns, Olivia Frichtl, Hannah Schwarz, 57.9.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:43.89; 2. Manlius Bureau Valley, 1:45.48; 3. Warrensburg-Latham, 1:45.58; 4. Farmington, 1:45.66; 5. Ridgeview/Lexington, 1:46.48.

4x400 relay

1. Farmington, 4:02.92; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:05.79; 3. Pana, 4:06.49; 4. Toulon Stark County, 4:07.89; 5. Tremont, 4:09.58.

4x800 relay

1. Tremont, 9:44.07; 2. Teutopolis, 9:49.12; 3. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:51.85; 4. Mendon Unity, 9:54.89; 5. Springfield Lutheran, 9:57.43.

GCMS preliminary results -- Michaela Dykes, Abigail Sizemore, Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, 10:34.39.

High jump

1. DaeLin Switzer (Decatur St. Teresa) 5-8; 2. Kenli Nettles (Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 5-5; 3. Kiah O'Neal (Rock Island Alleman) 5-4; 4. Natalia Garcia (Bloomington Central Catholic) 5-4; 5. Jacklyn Simms (Fairfield) 5-3.

Long jump

1. Atleigh Hamilton (St. Joseph-Ogden) 18-2; 2. Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More) 18-0; 3. Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman) 17-10 1/2; 4. Carmen DeVries (Lena-Winslow/Pearl City) 17-9 1/2; 5. Paige Knuffman (Liberty) 17-4 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Danielle Taets (Orion) 38-0; 2. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 37-8 1/2; 3. Carmen DeVries (Lena-Winslow/Pearl City) 37-4 1/4; 4. Jaden Christian (Braidwood Reed-Custer) 37-0 1/2; 5. Kaylenn Hunt (Hume Shiloh) 35-11 1/2.

Shot put

1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 47-3 3/4; 2. Emily Offenheiser (Stockton) 44-10 1/4; 3. Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield) 43-0 1/2; 4. Claire Bushur (Teutopolis) 42-10; 5. Katelyn Young (Oakwood) 40-6 3/4.

Discus

1. Emily Offenheiser (Stockton) 151-8; 2. Claire Bushur (Teutopolis) 138-5; 3. Rachyl Anderson (Salt Fork) 135-7; 4. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 129-11; 5. Hope Jackson (Port Byron Riverdale) 127-11.

GCMS preliminary results -- Claire Retherford, 94-1.

Pole vault

1. Windsor Roberts (Tri-Valley) 12-0; 2. Tori Thomas (Rock Island Alleman) 11-9; 3. Emma Smith (Carlinville) 11-9; 4. Whitney Bramm (Erie) 11-0; 5. Sarah Litchfield (Farmington) 10-9.

PBL preliminary results -- Emily Graves, 9-6.