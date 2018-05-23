Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Miscellaneous

FCA Power Camp to take place in late June

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 7:01pm | The Ford County Record

GIBSON CITY — The eighth-annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp, a sports camp for children who are entering fifth through eighth grades in the upcoming fall, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25-28. 

Drop off each morning will be at the Gibson City Bible Church, and pick-up each afternoon will be at the GCMS Middle School.  

Campers can sign up for the following sports clinics:  baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. 

Registration is available online at https://fca.regfox.com/bngcpowercamp. 

Scholarships are available. Anyone seeking more information can call Bonnie Arends at 784-5702.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.