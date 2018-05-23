FCA Power Camp to take place in late June

GIBSON CITY — The eighth-annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp, a sports camp for children who are entering fifth through eighth grades in the upcoming fall, will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25-28.

Drop off each morning will be at the Gibson City Bible Church, and pick-up each afternoon will be at the GCMS Middle School.

Campers can sign up for the following sports clinics: baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball.

Registration is available online at https://fca.regfox.com/bngcpowercamp.

Scholarships are available. Anyone seeking more information can call Bonnie Arends at 784-5702.