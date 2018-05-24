PBL's Jonathan Muller, Garrett Bachtold advance to finals of IHSA Class 1A boys track state meet

CHARLESTON -- Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track and field team advanced to the final round of the IHSA Class 1A state meet, which will take place Saturday.
Jonathan Muller earned a berth in the finals in the long jump with a leap of 22-0 1/2 in Thursday's preliminary round.
Garrett Bachtold will go to the finals in the pole vault after pulling off a height of 13-3 in preliminaries.
Muller also participated in the 100-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 11.22 seconds, but did not advance to the finals. He, along with Riley Cuppernell, T.J. Jones and Mason Ecker, finished the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.55 seconds and the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:31.9.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich finished the long jump with a leap of 20-1 1/4 and the triple jump with a leap of 40-2 1/4. Bleich also ran a time of 51.05 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.15.
IHSA CLASS 1A BOYS' STATE MEET
At Charleston
100-meter dash
PBL preliminary results -- Jonathan Muller, 11.22.
400-meter dash
GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 51.05.
800-meter run
PBL preliminary results -- Tyler Ricks, 2:03.15.
4x100 relay
PBL preliminary results -- Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker, 44.55.
4x200 relay
PBL preliminary results -- Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker, 1:31.9.
Long jump
PBL preliminary results -- Jonathan Muller, 22-0 1/2*.
GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 20-1 1/4.
Triple jump
GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 40-2 1/4.
Pole vault
PBL results -- Garrett Bachtold, 13-3*.
* -- advanced to finals
