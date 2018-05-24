Pure Sweat skills trainer Brandon Heyen on Oregon commit Francis Okoro: 'I just try to help him any way I can'

BLOOMINGTON -- After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University, 2011 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate Brandon Heyen became a skills trainer for Pure Sweat Basketball, a national skills training camp.

Heyen has worked with "almost 100-200" boys and girls basketball players around the Central Illinois Area. One of his clients is a player that may soon be known around the country.

Francis Okoro, a 6-foot-9 forward from Normal Community West High School, committed to Oregon's men's basketball program on Monday, May 14.

The four-star forward was ranked as high as No. 40 in the 2019 class by 247Sports. He plans to re-classify to the Class of 2018.

Heyen said he had been working with him for "about a year."

"He's still getting a feel for the game and everything, but he is a quick learner and he works on his game relentlessly," Heyen said. "I just try to help him any way I can."