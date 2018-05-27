PBL's Bachtold, Muller win top-five medals at IHSA Class 1A state boys track and field meet

CHARLESTON -- Garrett Bachtold of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field team placed second in the pole vault with a height of 14-9 in the finals of the IHSA Class 1A state meet on Saturday.

Jonathan Muller finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 22-0 1/2.

Muller earned a berth in the finals in the long jump with a leap of 22-0 1/2 in Thursday's preliminary round.

Bachtold pulled off a height of 13-3 in preliminaries.

Muller also participated in the 100-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 11.22 seconds, but did not advance to the finals. He, along with Riley Cuppernell, T.J. Jones and Mason Ecker, finished the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.55 seconds and the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:31.9.

As a team, PBL finished 20th with a score of 14.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich finished the long jump with a leap of 20-1 1/4 and the triple jump with a leap of 40-2 1/4. Bleich also ran a time of 51.05 seconds in the 400-meter dash.

GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.15.

IHSA CLASS 1A BOYS' STATE MEET

At Charleston

Team scores

1. Ridgeview/Lexington, 50; 2. Rockford Lutheran, 44; 3. Rushville/Industry, 37; 4. Carthage Illini West, 35; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 33; 6. Pleasant Plains, 31 1/2; 7. Forreston, 27; 8. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 26; 9. Macon Meridian, 24; 9. Madison, 24; 9. Sterling Newman Central Catholic, 24; 12. Lena-Winslow, 22; 13. Tuscola, 19; 14. Morrison, 18; 15. Altamont, 16; 15. Chicago F.W. Parker, 16; 15. Hume Shiloh, 16; 15. Warsaw, 16; 19. Athens, 15; 20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 14; 21. Williamsville, 13; 22. Salt Fork, 12; 22. Illini Bluffs, 12; 24. Chicago Hope Academy, 11; 25. Erie, 10; 25. Farmington, 10; 25. Galva, 10; 25. Mount Pulaski, 10; 25. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10; 25. Westmont, 10; 31. Oregon, 9; 31. Spring Valley Hall, 9; 33. Argenta-Oreana, 8; 33. Belleville Althoff Catholic, 8; 33. Chicago Leo, 8; 33. DuQuoin, 8; 33. Elmwood, 8; 38. Aledo Mercer County, 7; 38. Auburn, 7; 38. Elmhurst Timothy Christian, 7; 38. Kewanee Wethersfield, 7; 38. Lawrenceville, 7; 38. Pittsfield, 7; 38. Riverton, 7; 38. Shelbyville, 7; 46. Bloomington Central Catholic, 6.5; 47. Liberty, 6; 47. Nashville, 6; 49. Elgin St. Edward, 5; 49. Knoxville, 5; 49. Palestine, 5; 49. Sullivan, 5; 49. Taylor Ridge Rockridge, 5; 54. El Paso-Gridley, 4; 54. Melrose Park Walther Christian, 4; 54. Sesser-Valier, 4; 54. Tremont, 4; 58. Chicago Providence St. Mel, 3; 58. Seneca, 3; 58. Trenton Wesclin, 3; 58. Vandalia, 3; 62. Carlinville 2.5; 62. Lowpoint-Washburn, 2.5; 64; Breese Mater Dei, 2; 64. Chicago Latin, 2; 64. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy, 2; 64. Elgin Westminster Christian, 2; 64. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 2; 64. Newark, 2; 64. Vienna, 2; 71. Casey-Westfield, 1; 71. New Athens, 1; 71. Pecatonica, 1; 71. Robinson, 1; 71. Watseka, 1; 71. Winnebago, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 10.6; 2. Diondre Lewis (WL) 10.89; 3. Basile Buckney (R-I) 11.09; 4. Seth Rochelle (Liberty) 11.14; 5. Charly Tshibuabua (R-I) 11.17.

PBL preliminary results -- Jonathan Muller, 11.22.

200-meter dash

1. Easton Bianchi (SNCC) 21.73; 2. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 22.41; 3. Tate Walcott (RIdgeview) 22.41; 4. Charly Tshibuabua (R-I) 22.43; 5. Marshall Brown (Meridian) 22.56.

400-meter dash

1. Charly Tshibuabua (R-I) 49.17; 2. Makail Stanley (AO) 49.34; 3. Xavier Ross (Timothy Christian) 49.41; 4. Greg Downs (Auburn) 50.08; 5. Keegan Anderson (Morrison) 50.13.

GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 51.05.

800-meter run

1. Riley Wells (Rockford Christian) 1:53.72; 2. Jacob Bryan (CIW) 1:54.11; 3. Shane Yamco (Riverton) 1:54.33; 4. Brandon Schnitker (Nashville) 1:54.78; 5. Dawson Rogers (Salt Fork) 1:56.56.

PBL preliminary results -- Tyler Ricks, 2:03.15.

1,600-meter run

1. Logan Hall (ALAH) 4:22.45; 2. Wyatt McIntyre (Athens) 4:22.93; 3. Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield) 4:23.17; 4. John McNabola (FWP) 4:25.69; 5. Ian Hussung (Oregon) 4:26.33.

3,200-meter run

1. John McNabola (FWP) 9:24.68; 2. Logan Hall (ALAH) 9:25.14; 3. Wyatt McIntyre (Athens) 9:33.29; 4. Javon Watkins (Madison) 9:48.18; 5. Negus Bogard (Palestine) 9:49.2.

110-meter hurdles

1. A.J. Christensen (Forreston) 14.37; 2. Mason Barr (Ridgeview) 14.59; 3. Dontez Pittman (Madison) 14.9; 4. Connor Artman (CIW) 14.97; 5. Kyle Casper (Westmont) 15.01.

300-meter hurdles

1. A.J. Christensen (Forreston) 37.97; 2. Riley Baker (SJO) 38.55; 3. Caine Wilson (Salt Fork) 39.16; 4. Judd Anderson (Farmington) 39.25; 5. Connor Artman (CIW) 39.62.

4x100 relay

1. Warrensburg-Latham, 42.43; 2. Lena-Winslow, 43.0; 3. Rockford Christian, 43.1; 4. Rushville-Industry, 43.21; 5. Spring Valley Hall, 43.54.

PBL preliminary results -- Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker, 44.55.

4x200 relay

1. Ridgeview, 1:29.06; 2. Rockford Christian, 1:29.64; 3. Lena-Winslow, 1:29.99; 4. Althoff, 1:30.01; 5. Meridian, 1:30.62.

PBL preliminary results -- Riley Cuppernell, Jonathan Muller, T.J. Jones, Mason Ecker, 1:31.9.

4x400 relay

1. Pleasant Plains, 3:23.01; 2. Rockford Christian, 3:23.67; 3. Meridian, 3:23.7; 4. Kewanee Wethersfield, 3:24.25; 5. Warrensburg-Latham, 3:24.8.

4x800 relay

1. Morrison, 8:00.59; 2. Pleasant Plains, 8:06.14; 3. Elmwood, 8:08.5; 4. Tuscola, 8:09.38; 5. Rockford Christian, 8:10.76.

High jump

1. Jorden Tedford (WL) 6-8; 2. Kobe Wells (ALAH) 6-6; 3. Cameron Gets (Meridian) 6-6; 4. Bo Bevilacqua (BCC) 6-5; 4. Tristen Tewes (Pleasant Plains) 6-5; 6. Vidal Cargo (Chicago Leo) 6-3.

Long jump

1. Tate Walcott (Ridgeview) 24-0 1/4; 2. Connor Artman (CIW) 23-3 1/4; 4. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 22-0 1/2; 5. Zachary Olenek (Elgin St. Edward) 21-9 1/2.

PBL preliminary results -- Jonathan Muller, 22-0 1/2.

GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 20-1 1/4.

Triple jump

1. Peyton Sopiars (Galva) 45-0 3/4; 2. Dasani Edward (DuQuoin) 44-4 1/4; 3. Ramsey Hunt (Shiloh) 44-3 1/4; 4. Connor Artman (CIW) 43-5 1/4; 5. Michael Hill (GIB) 43-4 3/4.

GCMS preliminary results -- Caleb Bleich, 40-2 1/4.

Shot put

1. Hunter Woodard (Tuscola) 60-4 1/2; 2. Andy Bird (Warsaw) 56-3; 3. Jackson Sheckler (GIB) 55-9 3/4; 4. Nate Brown (Altamont) 52-10; 5. Ghage Lambasio (Knoxville) 52-6 1/2.

Discus

1. Peyton Taylor (MTP) 177-3; 2. Jarod Pankau (Hope) 164-9; 3. Chase Schmitt (Pleasant Plains) 164-2; 4. Bradley Olysav (Williamsville) 160-3; 5. Cameron Gersicher (TRR) 156-9.

Pole vault

1. Kyle Kruhtoff (Erie) 15-6; 2. Garrett Bachtold (PBL) 14-9; 3. Cole Sumner (Lawrenceville) 14-9; 4. Tim Moore (Altamont) 14-3; 5. Jadon Nuzzo (Sullivan) 14-0.

PBL preliminary results -- Garrett Bachtold, 13-3.