Area college sports catchup (May 28, 2018)

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished sixth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:15.65. for Augustana College in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Wilkerson finished 13th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase preliminaries with a time of 9:21.04.

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout allowed five hits and two earned run over three innings for Illinois Wesleyan in a 5-2 loss to Luther College. Despite the loss, the Titans advanced to the 2018 NCAA Division III Softball National Championship series on Sunday after splitting the two-game series with Luther via a 5-1 win in the second game.