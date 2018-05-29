Former GCMS softball standout Brea Walker named to NCAA Division III all-tournament team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Brea Walker, a former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout, ended her sophomore season at Illinois Wesleyan with a pitching record of 13-6.

In her season finale, she was credited with a loss as IWU (40-14-1) fell to No. 1-ranked Virginia Wesleyan (55-3) in the 2018 NCAA Division III National Championship game at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium on Tuesday, May 29, by a final score of 3-1.

Walker started in the circle for the Titans following a 162-pitch performance the previous Monday, including a complete game in a game-two victory. She threw 79 pitches in game three, three allowing six hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out two over five innings.

Walker was named to the all-tournament team.