PF Young Guns to hold habitat shoot
Sat, 06/02/2018 - 12:49pm
|
The Ford County Record
LODA -- Pheasants Forever Young Guns will hold a habitat shoot at the Loda Sportsmens Club from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 9.
Participants will be shooting clay targets that are filled with seed as part of a pollinator/habitat project.
