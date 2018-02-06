Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K to take place July 3

SIBLEY -- The sixth annual Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K will take place at 9 p.m. July 3 at the Sibley Pavilion on Sciota Street.

Pre-race activities will start at 7:15 p.m.

A discounted registration is available through June 20. Overall registration is available through July 3.

This year's event will raise money for the Ford County Back Pack Program and the PBL Elementary Backpack Program. The PBL program will help supply food for qualifying families in need.

Sign-ups are available at http://sibleysparklingshuffle.yolasite.com/.