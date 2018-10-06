Rantoul derby racer qualifies for world championship

Joshua Ostrander poses with his Super Stock car and first-place trophy after racing in the Super Stock division at the 37th annual Greater Chicago Local Soap Box Derby Race.

CHICAGO — On June 2, Joshua Ostrander, 15, of Rantoul and Cole Irvin, 12, of Paxton raced in the Super Stock division at the 37th annual Greater Chicago Local Soap Box Derby Race.

Racing in the Super Stock division, Irvin finished at fifth place, while Ostrander went on to win the event. The win qualifies Ostrander to race in the 82nd First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship, to be held July 21 in Akron, Ohio.

Over 500 racers from the United States and six countries will take part in the week-long event.

Ostrander had previously qualified to go to the world championship in the Super Stock Rally division, having completed the Soap Box Derby Rally Race season with 46 wins and 17 second place finishes out of 94 races he competed in. By winning the annual local race, Joshua bumps out of the FEAASBD Super Stock Rally World Championship, and will represent Chicago and Illinois in the All-American SBD Local Super Stock Division World Championship.

Joshua Ostrander is a seven-time qualifier for the FEAASBD World Championship. In his career, Joshua has raced in 446 races, with 380 top-eight finishes and 131 wins.

Ostrander is a two-time Rally National Points Champion (2016, 2017), and a two-time World Finalist (2015 Local Masters Challenge winner, and 2017 Rally Masters third-place finish).