Run For the Fireworks 5K, 10K to be held June 30 near Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The seventh-annual Run For the Fireworks 5K and 10K will be held Saturday, June 30, at Kellart Lake, located two miles north of Cissna Park on Highway 49.

The 10K race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church and will consist of a rural out and back course as well as one loop around Kellart Lake. The 5K will start immediately after the 10K for both runners and walkers and will consist of a two-lap loop around the lake.

The Sparkler Sprint, a free event for participants six years of age and under, will take place prior to the start of the 5K/10K. Entry forms are available at Luke’s One Stop, Cissna Park State Bank, and Knapp and Steiner Hardware.

Online registration is also available at Active.com. The race page can be found by typing search words “Run For the Fireworks.”

Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be held from 6-7 a.m. the morning of the race at Grace Bible Church.

Proceeds will be donated to the Cissna Park FFA Alumni fireworks fund, which provides the fireworks display at Kellart Lake on July 4. The Cissna Park High School Class of 2020 will also receive a portion of the proceeds. Any questions can be directed to Abby Petry at (815) 383-3176.