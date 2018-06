GIBSON CITY — The 2018 Falcon Football Camp will take place July 9-13 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

Junior Camp, which will be for campers entering first through eighth grade, will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., and varsity camp (grades ninth through 12th) will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the GCMS football field.

Applications can be sent to Mike Allen at 815 N. Church Street in Gibson City.