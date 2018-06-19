Gibson Area Swim Team places second in triangular meet

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Swim team finished second in a triangular meet held Saturday.

Gibson Area finished with a score of 311 while Rantoul finished first with a score of 352 and Danville placed third with a score of 130.

In the girls’ age 8-and-under 100-meter medley relay, Demi McCullough, Rylee Phillips, Brooklyn Kellems and Naomi Dickey finished with a time of 2:02.04.

In the boys’ 9-10 100-meter medley relay, Matthew Duke, Charlie Kerchenfaut and Kasen Defries placed second with a time of 2:29.37.

In the girls’ 11-12 200-meter medley relay, Brooklyn Scribner, Addison Kerchenfaut, Ava Lage and Wrigley Maxey finished first iwth a time of 3:11.99.

In the girls’ 13-14 200-meter medley relay, Kenley Andreae, Anneliese Kerchenfaut, Elaina Stroh and Erin Stroh finished first with a time of 2:35.3.

In the girls’ 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Emma Swanson, Emma Stroh, Karleigh Kietzman and Olivia Hawthorne finished second with a time of 2:53.69.

In the boys’ 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Isaiah Chatman, Caden Miller, Carter Dickey and Aaron Kasper finished second with a time of 2:35.03.

In the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Brooklyn Kellems finished third with a time of 20.76 seconds, followed by Naomi Dickey (fourth, 21.12) and Rylee Phillips (seventh, 26.09).

In the boys’ 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Thomas Davis finished first with a time of 25.5, followed by Liam Hawthorne (third, 27.59) and Ashton Lage (fifth, 46.94).

In the girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, Brilee Little finished second with a time of 20.7 while Kolbie Eichelberger took third with a time of 27.38 seconds.

In the boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, Charlie Kerchenfaut finished first with a time of 21.14 seconds while Kasen Defries finished fifth with a time of 22.97 seconds.

In the girls’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, Wrigley Maxey finished first with a time of 37.44 seconds, followed by Addison Kerchenfaut (third, 43.15) and Brooklyn Scribner (fourth, 44.31).

In the boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, Colin Kristensen finished third with a time of 40.62 seconds and Carter Eichelberger placed fifth with a time of 43.14 seconds.

In the girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Erin and Elaina Stroh finished first and second, respectively, with times of 30.2 and 31.44 seconds while Kenley Andreae placed eighth with a time of 39.36 seconds.

In the boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Aaron Kasper and Carter Dickey finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 32.92 and 35.43 seconds.

In the girls’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle, Emma Strohl finished first with a time of 31.97 seconds, followed by teammates Karleigh Kietzman (third, 33.53) and Emma Swanson (seventh, 50.54).

In the boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle, Caden Miller finished second with a time of 29.86 seconds.

In the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke, Naomi Dickey, Brooklyn Kellems and Demi McCullough finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 32.06, 34.43 and 35.25 seconds.

In the boys’ 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke, Thomas Davis finished second with a time of 42.62 seconds while Ashton Lage placed fourth with a time of 50.12 seconds.

In the girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke, Brilee Little finished fourth with a time of 35.27 seconds.

In the boys’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke, Matthew Duke and Charlie Kerchenfaut finished first and second, respectively, with times of 27.34 and 29.77 seconds while Aiden Killian finished sixth with a time of 42.16 seconds.

In the girls’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke, Jenna Clemmons and Brooklyn Scribner finished first and second, respectively, with times of 51.94 and 53.74 seconds while Ava Lage placed fifth with a time of 59.34 seconds.

In the boys’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke, Carter Eichelberger finished second with a time of 58.44 seconds.

In the girls’ 13-14 50-meter breaststroke, Erin and Elaina Stroh finished first and second, respectively, with times of 39.65 and 40.23 seconds while Anneliese Kerchenfaut finished fifth with a time of 47.34 seconds.

In the boys’ 13-14 50-meter breaststroke, Carter Dickey finished second with a time of 45.23 seconds while Aaron Kasper placed fifth with a time of 52.55 seconds.

In the girls’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke, Emma Stroh and Karleigh Kietzman finished first and fourth, respectively, with times of 39.62 and 44.47 seconds.

In the boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke, Isaiah Chatman and Caden Miller placed second and fourth, respectively, with times of 38.62 and 51.09 seconds.

In the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly, Demi McCullough finished second with a time of 31.08 seconds, followed by Rylee Phillips (fifth, 34.85) and Naomi Dickey (sixth, 37.34).

In the boys’ 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly, Liam Hawthorne, Thomas Davis and Ashton Lage finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 32.56, 43.29 and 49.24 seconds.

In the girls’ 9-10 25-meter butterfly, Kolbie Eichelberger finished second with a time of 28.91 seconds.

In the boys’ 9-10 25-meter butterfly, Kasen Defries and Jack Goembel finished first and second, respectively, with times of 26.36 and 26.68 seconds.

In the girls’ 11-12 50-meter butterfly, Wrigley Maxey finished first with a time of 44.25 seconds, followed by Brooklyn Scribner (fourth, 53.61) and Lilly Vance (seventh, 1:16.1).

In the boys’ 11-12 50-meter butterfly, Colin Kristensen and Carter Eichelberger finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 49.15 and 55.45 seconds.

In the girls’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly, Erin Stroh finished first with a time of 35.49 seconds, followed by Anneliese Kerchenfaut (third, 41.25) and Olivia Hawthorne (fourth, 48.56).

In the girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly, Karleigh Kietzman finished third with a time of 36.91 seconds and Emma Swanson placed fifth with a time of 59.78 seconds.

In the boys’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly, Isaiah Chatman finished first with a time of 32.02 seconds.

In the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, Brooklyn Kellems finished first with a time of 27.2 seconds, followed by Demi McCullough (fourth, 37.11) and Rylee Phillips (fifth, 40.01).

In the boys’ 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke, Liam Hawthorne finished first with a time of 37.44 seconds.

In the girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke, Kolbie Eichelberger and Brilee Little finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 30.01 and 32.6 seconds.

In the boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke, Matthew Duke and Aiden Killian finished third and fifth, respectively, with times of 31.57 and 1:04.6.

In the girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke, Ava Lage, Addison Kerchenfaut and Jenna Clemmons finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 58.44, 58.76 and 59.51 seconds.

In the boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke, Colin Kristensen finished fifth with a time of 56.66 seconds.

In the girls’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke, Elaina Stroh finished first with a time of 34.91 seconds while Anneliese Kerchenfaut placed fifth with a time of 48.4 seconds and Kenley Andreae tied for seventh with a time of 50.16 seconds.

In the boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke, Aaron Kasper finished third with a time of 48.44 seconds while Carter Dickey placed sixth with a time of 59.19 seconds.

In the girls’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Emma Stroh placed second with a time of 42.66 seconds while Emma Swanson finished sixth with a time of 1:08.04.

In the boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Isaiah Chatman finished first with a time of 38.23 seconds.

In the girls’ 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay, Demi McCullough, Rylee Phillips, Brooklyn Kellems and Naomi Dickey finished with a time of 1:43.33.

In the boys’ 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Aiden Killian, Evan Landers-Kristensen, Shay List and Jack Goembel finished second with a time of 2:31.65.

In the girls’ 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, Brooklyn Scribner, Ava Lage, Wrigley Maxey and Jenna Clemmons finished first with a time of 2:51.72.

In the girls’ 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay, Kenley Andreae, Anneliese Kerchenfaut, Elaina Stroh and Erin Stroh finished second with a time of 2:35.52.

In the girls’ 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Emma Swanson, Emma Stroh, Karleigh Kietzman and Olivia Hawthorne finished second with a time of 2:41.44.

In the boys’ 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Isaiah Chatman, Caden Miller, Carter Dickey and Aaron Kasper finished second with a time of 2:14.13 seconds.