PBL grad named to Great Lakes Valley Academic All-Conference squad

LEBANON -- McKendree University has placed 234 student-athletes on the Great Lakes Valley Academic All-Conference squad for the 2017-18 academic year. The list of Academic All-GLVC recipients was released on Tuesday, June 19.

Jake Stevenson, a 2016 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, was one of 30 players from McKendree's football team placed on the list.

The Academic All-GLVC honor is bestowed upon student-athletes who meet a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 over the 2017-18 academic year at their respective institution.

"Across the board, the student-athletes at McKendree University continue to excel both academically and athletically," said Chuck Brueggemann, director of athletics at McKendree. "We are proud that, above all, they remain focused on the ultimate goal of earning their college degree. We also applaud our coaches and support staff who constantly work with our student-athletes to maintain their academic pursuits as they compete at a championship level in the playing arenas."

Seven of McKendree's athletic teams that hold league membership had at least 15 Academic All-GLVC honorees in 2017-18. Women's soccer and football led the way for the Bearcat athletic programs with 30 recipients each. Women's track and field (23), baseball (22) and softball (21) each had more than 20 student-athletes on the Academic All-GLVC list. Every one of McKendree's 19 GLVC-sponsored sports is represented on this year's list.