GCMS board hires Kara Smith as high school softball coach

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board hired Kara Smith as its high school head softball coach for the 2019 season.

Smith served as an assistant softball coach last spring for GCMS under Taylor Rubarts, whose resignation after two years as head softball coach was accepted by the board last June.

The board also hired Ryan Tompkins' resignation as assistant high school softball coach and hired Jenny DeSchepper as a volunteer assistant.

The school board also approved a new after-school running club, which will be overseen by GCMS Elementary School physical education instructors Chrystal Little and Mike Schwenk.