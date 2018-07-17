PBL coaching changes (July 12, 2018)

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board affirmed the resignation of Sam Schmale as the junior high school's eighth-grade boys basketball coach and junior high boys' track and field coach.
Schmale said he has accepted an offer to join the administrative team in another district.
The board also affirmed the resignation of Kylee Kilian as the head high school cheerleading coach.
The board approved the following people serving as volunteer coaches: Rusty Vaughn (junior high/high school softball), Pat Prina (junior high/high school softball and baseball) and Tyler Rubarts (high school volleyball).
