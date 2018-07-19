PBL grad spends time at ESPYs

LOS ANGELES -- Jordan Anderson, a 2015 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate and Knox College Junior, attended the ESPYs award show, which was broadcasted on ABC last Wednesday, as part of his internship for Mandalay Sports Media in Los Angeles, California.

Anderson was in his seventh week of his internship for Mandalay Sports Media, a sports content and media company, when he attended the ESPYs.

"Working an internship like this has been an absolute dream come true. As I was growing up, working in the sports media business was my biggest life goal," Anderson said. "There where times when I thought I wasn't good enough or that I wouldn't accomplish that goal, but this wristband reminded me everyday that that goal could be accomplished with hard work."

The following week will be his last week as he will spend a week in Paxton with his family prior to reporting to football camp for my senior season at Knox College.

Anderson met several players in the National Football League, incluiding Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as Donovan Mitchell of the National Basketball Association's Utah Jazz.

He said his most memorable meet-up was with Odell Beckham Jr. of the NFL's New York Giants.

"Ever since 'the catch' a few years back, Odell has become an internet and NFL superstar. So, that was neat to meet and talk with an athlete like that," Anderson said.

Mandalay Sports Media produced the ESPYs in the past and, due to its relationship with ESPN, allowed the opportunity for Anderson to, as he put it, "take in the atmosphere of the red carpet, live show and after party."

Anderson was awarded the trip to the ESPYS through an intern essay contest. Following is the essay he wrote:

***

MSM Crew,

On August 28th, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood atop the Lincoln Memorial steps addressing a crowd of over 250,000 people. Citing excerpts from our nation’s Declaration of Independence, he challenged that assemblage to change the world. His words rang high across the Washington Monument, “‘We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream!” In a world filled with inequalities and discrimination, a change was necessary. This was a change that couldn’t be accomplished by any one man. Only a nation striving for transformation could ignite the change, one for which we are continuing to fight for today.

An important part throughout the transformation is commemorating the catalysts. Recognizing the individuals who challenge these inequalities encourages others and empowers those who face the injustices. In the sports world, those who seek changes similar to what Dr. King envisioned are recognized annually at the ESPYS.

Whether it be the Jimmy V Perseverance Award, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, or the best Male and Female Athlete with a Disability Award, the accolades are a celebration of athletes who are fighting against worldly injustices, just as Dr. King did those 55 years ago.

On July 16th, 2014, long-time ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott ascended the steps of the Microsoft Theater, accepting the Jimmy V Perseverance Award. A lifelong fan of Scott, I sat there, small tears streaming down my face, and listened to what was likely Scott’s last speech as he battled cancer. Throughout his career, he inspired countless individuals, and that night, he motivated me to be a change-agent. I now dreamed of one day being a part of this celebration of influential sports figures like Scott, and that dream could be decisively fulfilled with a trip to this year’s ESPYS.

As the 2018 awards recognize the Michigan State sexual assault survivors, Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who is courageously battling cancer, and the high school football coaches killed in the tragic Parkland shooting, it would be a life-changing experience to witness those who fight against the challenges in our society today, some even being similar to those Dr. King faced. Although I could never imagine the pain and suffering both Dr. King and Scott endured, being a part of celebrating these change-seekers now stands as my dream and a hopeful life-changing experience to come. In the same way that watching Scott walk up to the stage gave me the impetus to make positive change, attending this year's ESPYS could inspire me with further exemplars as I enter my lifelong career of being a change-agent in the sports business.

I write to you in appreciation for your consideration in helping my dream come true.

All the best,

Jordan Anderson

***

More than 140 Larry Nassar abuse victims received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award while the Best Coach award went posthumously to three slain coaches and educators who worked at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Anderson said the acceptance speeches were the most memorable moments of his time at the ESPYs.

"I mentioned in my essay how hearing from guys at the ESPYs like Stuart Scott have inspired me to be an agent of change throughout the world. Listening to these speeches only inspired me further," Anderson said. "It showed how we can unite around this beautiful thing called sports to fight the injustices of our world."

***

Anderson said he plans "on enjoying my last year playing the sport I love and enjoying time with my friends back at Knox."

Anderson has a purple and gold wristband he says he wears every day on his left wrist that states, "Anything is possible."

"The purple and gold represents the college I have come to love, Knox College, and the saying reminds me that regardless of the hardships you may be facing that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to," Anderson said.

Following his graduation at Knox, Anderson said he would like to return to Los Angeles to begin his career in sports media, "if I can find a job."

No matter where he goes, he says he is thankful for his hometown community of Paxton, as well as his teachers, coaches and friends from the PBL school district.

"The amounts of calls, texts, and comments I have received have been overwhelming and make me proud to call Paxton home," Anderson said.

Anderson said he is also thanful for his mother, Jennifer.

"She has been an inspiration to me from a young age. She is always the first person I call when something in my life happens, because she means so much to me," Anderson said. "I would never be where I am without her and the rest of my family. So, I want to thank them for always pushing me to be my best and supporting me through the good days and the bad."