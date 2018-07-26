Chicago Bears undergo training camp under new coach, leaders

BOURBONNAIS -- The Chicago Bears' new head coach, Matt Nagy, is part of an old, and long, tree of coaches.

There are some jobs that many people want because they are known to be able to kickstart a career.

One gig in the National Football League, however, has created many successful careers for multiple generations.

En route to winning four Super Bowls as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980's, Bill Walsh started a coaching tree that has not only created branches of future successful coaches, but those branches have provided branches of their own, and so on.

After serving as a quarterbacks coach under Walsh from 1986-88 and as an offensive coordinator for the 49ers under George Seifert from 1989-91, Mike Holmgren coached the Green Bay Packers from 1992-98, including a Super Bowl victory in the 1996 season.

Andy Reid served as Holmgren's offensive line coach from 1995-96 and quarterbacks coach/assistant head coach from 1997-98 before taking a job as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach in 1999.

After leading the Eagles to three National Football Conference Championship appearances from 2002-04, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2004, Reid was fired after Philadelphia went 4-12 in 2012 -- and after compiling the best win total (120), winning percentage (.609) and one playoff victory total (10) in team victory.

Reid was then hired as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and is still the team's head coach after leading the Chiefs to a winning record in each of the last five seasons. During Reid's tenure with the Chiefs, Doug Pederson served as his his offensive coordinator from 2013-15.

Pederson took the Eagles' head-coaching job in 2016, and led Philadelphia to a victory in Super Bowl LII last February.

Nagy served on Reid's Eagles coaching staff as an intern from 2008-09, coaches' assistant in 2010 and offensive quality control coach in 2011-12, as well as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 and offensive coordinator from 2016-17.

***

Trey Burton was the Eagles' third-string tight end last year under Pederson.

With Zach Ertz out with the concussion, Burton had five catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the season catching 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LII, he threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter.

Burton signed a four-year, $32-million contract with the Bears last March.

At Thursday's Bears training camp session, Burton praised his new coach.

"I haven't heard anybody say one bad thing about (Nagy)," Burton said. "I know I, personally, love him. He brings a lot to the table."

During Thursday's training camp session, fellow tight end Adam Shaheen --a 6-foot-6, 270-pounder who was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of Ashland in 2017 -- was on the receiving end of a goal-line situation touchdown pass.

"I know (Nagy) looks for the athletic tight ends, guys who can stretch the field and win 1-on-1 matchups," Burton said.

Although the Bears have Shaheen, Burton is expected to play a bigger role than he played last season with the Eagles.

"I was never a guy who got that many reps," Burton said. "I'm trying to work on technique. I'm a smaller guy, so I know my technique has to be on point in order to win against bigger opponents.

"I think the most difficult part of it is losing more than you win. I'm going against bigger dudes in a 1-on-1, but I want to get more reps. I'm not going to win every single rep. I understand, but just having the humility to go in there and get beat, but trying every time, helps me a lot."

Since both Nagy and Pederson served as offensive coordinators under Reid in Kansas City, it can be expected that Burton is familiar with Nagy's offense.

"It's been a big advantage not having to study as much. I've been able to help other people when it comes to afternoon meetings and at night," Burton said. "I bring a different way of things. I think differently, so I may be able to help them with the way I think of it."

"I may ask Trey, 'Is this how you did it in Philadelphia with Doug (Pederson)?' You just see it because everyone's always kind of tweaking, and everyone has different ideas, and so Trey knows this offense inside-out. He understands leverage," Nagy added. "He understands how to get open, so eventually, we'll start scheming for him."

With Burton's experience as a Super Bowl champion, and with him entering his fifth year in the league, Nagy said he is expecting Burton to fill a leadership role for reasons other than his talent and familiarity with the offense.

"With Trey, he's not a very vocal guy, but I have seen him when he does come out at times. If there's a little lull on offense, he's the guy who steps up and starts getting the guys going," Nagy said. "That'll naturally happen. He's not going to force it, and he knows the right times to do it."

***

Prince Amukamara picked off two passes thrown by Mitch Trubisky, the Bears' second-year quarterback who was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

Following each of those interceptions, Trubisky's next pass attempts each resulted in a completion to Burton. Nagy said after Thursday's practice that he liked Trubisky's resiliency.

"We're growing in that process," Nagy said. "He's testing the waters."

Along with Burton, the Bears spent some money on pass targets for Trubisky, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year, $42-million contract and Taylor Gabriel to a four-year, $26-million contract.

Robinson caught 202 passes for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns through four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 2017, when he played in only one game as he was sidelined with an ACL injury.

Through four years with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons, Gabriel caught 133 passes for 1,827 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bears also signed Chase Daniel, a 31-year-old with 78 passes thrown over eight seasons, to a two-year contract to be Trubisky's backup.

Daniel was with the Chiefs from 2013-15 and Eagles in 2016.

"Chase has done a great job," Nagy said. "This isn't his first rodeo doing this. As a matter of fact, this is like his third our rodeo. He's been in a role with different guys now. Now, here he is with Mitch.

"The nice thing is Chase is, when he comes out and gets his reps, there's a good tempo in and out of the huddle and at the line of scrimmage. The ball is out quickly, so it's good for Mitch to be able to see that."

***

One of biggest plays in training camp was a long touchdown pass along the right sideline to running back Tarik Cohen, who beat linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski.

Cohen, a 2017 fourth-round draft pick, rushed for 370 yards and two touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown and returning a punt for a touchdown.

The Bears' starting running back, Jordan Howard -- a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 -- rushed for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season and for 1,122 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Despite the depth at the running back position, Ryan Nall, a rookie undrafted free agent, impressed Nagy with some big plays, including a 30-yard touchdown run.

"The nice thing with Ryan is he's versatile in the fact that he can run the ball," Nagy said. "He can block. He can go out and run routes. He can do different things, so he's done really well. We were excited to get the pads on him and see what he did."

Howard caught a touchdown pass during the Bears' practicing of goal-line situations as well while rookie wideout Anthony Miller, a second-round draft pick from Memphis, scored on an end-around run.

"I thought it was great to have a series of having live short-yardage and goal-line (situations)," Nagy said.

Along with Amukamara's two interceptions, Michael Joseph, an undrafted rookie, intercepted a pass as well.

Cre'Von LeBlanc, a third-year defensive back from Florida Atlantic, broke up a pass intended for Cohen and another one in a 7-on-7 drill.

The play of the secondary was praised by Nagy.

"They're playing well," Nagy said. "They're back there. They're getting turnovers, interceptions. You're always looking to see how do your corners play when they have to tackle and do the other parts of the defensive side. Right now, they're doing well. Anytime they get comparisions, that builds their confidence."

***

Like Burton, seventh-year defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is expected to fill a leadership role for the defense.

"It's big to have Akiem to continue to be that leader. He has been in this league for a while now. He's a big, imposing man who can do a lot of good things on defense. He's naturally a leader, and he's energetic when he's out there on the line," Nagy said.

"He's going to talk trash a little bit here and there, but he also understands that we have a young team, and he has some younger guys under him, so they're going to not only watch how he plays in the game, but also how does he practice, and he's been doing great with that."

Hicks is entering his third year with the Bears after recording 8 1/2 sacks last year

"There's going to be leadership from every direction," Hicks said. "Every group has a guy who's the wily vet who has been around for a while. It's the other guys' responsibility to be energetic and ready to take on whatever task comes."

Hicks is going into his seventh year of his NFL career after four years with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

"It's kind of funny how it happens. One day, you're the rookie, and I'm under Jonathan Vilma, Will Smith and Sedrick Ellis -- all these who hve been doing it for a number of years -- and then you turn around seven years later, and you're that guy," Hicks said.

"It's an interesting dynamic, and you appreciate it every day you're out there. It's never forced. I think the best way to lead is by example -- just doing the things right day-in and day-out. The younger guys will see that and want to emulate it so they can have success."

***

Hicks returned to practice on Thursday after a scheduled day off of practice.

"They know a lot better how grueling a practice can be or a day can be," Hicks said. "I'm not complaining."

Linebacker Danny Trevathan missed his sixth consecutive practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

"We don't need to rush everybody," Nagy said.

As of Thursday, Roquan Smith, a linebracker drafted eighth overall by the Bears last April, is still unsigned.

"He knows what he has, so he's able to be at home right and go through his assignments, but it's totally different when you do that, versus out here getting the live reps. He's aware of that," Nagy said. "It's part of the process, but at the same time, you are missing out on the reps that these other guys are getting."

Hicks said he still has good feelings about Smith despite still not having seen him in training camp.

"The kid's a great kid. He's a remarkable athlete, a remarkable talent," Hicks said. "There's a reason why he was drafted so high. You kind of keep your nose out of whatever business relationship is going on with another player and hope that they get that figured out.

"I'm sure everybody here wants him here. I know I want him to be here, so you just let those things check out, and however it comes, it'll come eventually."