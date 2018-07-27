PACC golf outing results (July 27, 2018)

PAXTON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
At Lakeview Country Club
Team Score
Engelbrecht 30-30 -- 60
FMNB 32-29 -- 61
First National 33-30 -- 63
EIEC 32-32 -- 64
Hudson 33-31 -- 64
Hardware 33-32 -- 65
Edward Jones 34-34 -- 68
Monical's 37-31 -- 68
IGA 34-36 -- 70
Shields 35-35 -- 70
GAH 38-33 -- 71
Kief 37-34 -- 71
Accolade 42-40 -- 82
Other contests
Best Dressed -- Gibson Area Hospital
Longest Drive -- Alaina Kief
Longest Putt -- Ken Mutchmore
Putting Contest -- Ken Mutchmore
Closest to the Pin -- Bob Vaughn
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.