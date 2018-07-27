Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Golf

PACC golf outing results (July 27, 2018)

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 7:51pm | The Ford County Record
Image Gallery:
2018 Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble
2018 Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble
» more
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
From left, Dan Allen, Matt Katterhenry, Seth Allen and Scott Allen of the Paxton Hardware & Rental team are dressed according to the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf scramble’s theme, “The Roaring Twenties,” during Friday’s outing.
PAXTON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
At Lakeview Country Club
Team Score
Engelbrecht 30-30 -- 60
FMNB 32-29 -- 61
First National 33-30 -- 63
EIEC 32-32 -- 64
Hudson 33-31 -- 64
Hardware 33-32 -- 65
Edward Jones 34-34 -- 68
Monical's 37-31 -- 68
IGA 34-36 -- 70
Shields 35-35 -- 70
GAH 38-33 -- 71
Kief 37-34 -- 71
Accolade 42-40 -- 82
Other contests
Best Dressed -- Gibson Area Hospital
Longest Drive -- Alaina Kief
Longest Putt -- Ken Mutchmore
Putting Contest -- Ken Mutchmore
Closest to the Pin -- Bob Vaughn
