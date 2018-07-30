Over $8,000 raised at 12 Holes of Hope golf outing

GIBSON CITY -- Handles of Hope hosted its second annual 12 Holes of Hope on Friday at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City.

The event raised over $8,000, according to Handles of Hope co-founder Tina Whitehouse, who said her organization is packing "roughly 1,200 hygiene packs for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and area schools" this month and "need 120 complete kids bags directly after."

Eighty-nine golfers signed up for the event, and 83 played.

Aaron Kafer won the 50/50 and donated it back to Handles of Hope. Nathan Shelton won the queen bed that was donated for the event while Lindsay Miller Carpenter provided chair massages before play and Teresa Wilson babysat kids.

The third annual 12 Holes of Hope event is set for July 26, 2019.

12 HOLES OF HOPE

At Railside

First place -- Guy Percy, Bill Pool, Clay Bane, Connor Birky

Second place and banana ball game winners -- Dave Leffler, Pete Hornstein, Ronalde Johnson, Keith Gaesser

Third place -- Brian Walker, Brian Steidinger, Rick Bowen, Derek Keitzman

Closest to the pin (men) -- Rich Doman

Closest to the pin (women) -- Brenda Donoho Timm

Longest drive (men) -- Clay Bane

Longest drive (women) -- Stephanie Johnson