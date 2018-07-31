Josh Hohulin benefit to take place Saturday

GIBSON CITY — The Josh Hohulin Benefit golf outing will take place Saturday, Aug. 4.

The golf scramble will start at 1 p.m., with a chicken dinner to follow at 5 p.m. and a free concert at 6:30 p.m.

The Hohulin family will be out in force. Kent Eller of Men for Missions will be the featured speaker at the concert.

Teams can still be formed for the 12-hole scramble. A portion of the $50 entry fee will go to Men for Missions. Tickets can be bought in advance for $8 or for $10 at the door for the dinner, which will be held at the Gibson City Bible Church.

Sponsorships are available as well.

Further information can be sought by contacting Guy Percy at 649-6159 or by email to guy.percy@cisatour.com. Calls or texts are fine.

