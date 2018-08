PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team lost 13-0 Monday to Rantoul Eater.

The Panthers were held to one hit as Losa Suaava hit 1-for-2 and Kendyl Enghausen walked twice.

Rantoul Eater 13, PBL 0

EATER 604 21 -- 13 4 0

PBL 000 00 -- 1 1 3

PBL pitching -- Stack, Suhl (1), Stack (3).

PBL hitting -- Loda 1-2. Kendyl Enghausen 0-0, 2 BB.