PBL JH softball splits season-opening games

PBL's Kendyl Enghausen, left, tags a runner out at third base during Saturday's game against Gifford.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team split its two games in its opening day of the 2018 season on Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Ridgeview 14-5.

Averi Garrett and Losa Suaava each hit 2-for-3. Garrett had two RBIs and a triple while Suaava scored three runs and drove in another. Araya Stack had three RBIs while Bailey Luebchow had two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Stack pitched her way to a victory on the mound.

The Panthers lost 14-8 to Gifford.

Suaava hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases while Garrett (two runs), Kendyl Enghausen (two RBis), and Luebchow (two runs, triple) each hit 2-for-3.

Kamryn Suhl and Emily Robidoux pitched for PBL.

SATURDAY

Gifford 14, PBL 8

GIFF 120 1(10) -- 14 8 3

PBL 005 21 -- 8 8 6

PBL pitching -- Suhl, Robidoux (5).

PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 2-3, 2 R, SB, BB. Morgan Uden 0-3, RBI. Losa Suaava 2-2, R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-2, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-2, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2 RBIs. Bailey Luebchow 2-3, 2 R, 3B, SB. Araya Stack 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB. Jordyn Goss 0-0, R, SB.

PBL 14, Ridgeview 5

PBL 327 2 -- 14 8 1

RID 401 0 -- 5 3 1

PBL pitching -- Stack.

PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 2-3, 2 R. 2 RBIs, 3B, 2 SB, BB. Morgan Uden 0-0, 4 R, SB, 3 BB, HBP. Losa Suaava 2-3, 3 R, RBI, SB, HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-2, R, SB, HBP. Araya Stack 1-2, 3 RBIs, BB, HBP. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, RBI. Karlee Welp 0-2, R, RBI, HBP. Bailey Luebchow 1-2, R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, BB. Brooke Kleinert 1-3, R. Mya Olivares 0-0, BB, R.