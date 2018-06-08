Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL JH softball splits season-opening games

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 3:06am | The Ford County Record
PBL JH softball vs. Gifford
PBL JH softball vs. Gifford
PBL's Kendyl Enghausen, left, tags a runner out at third base during Saturday's game against Gifford.
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team split its two games in its opening day of the 2018 season on Saturday.
 
The Panthers defeated Ridgeview 14-5.
 
Averi Garrett and Losa Suaava each hit 2-for-3. Garrett had two RBIs and a triple while Suaava scored three runs and drove in another. Araya Stack had three RBIs while Bailey Luebchow had two RBIs and two stolen bases. 
 
Stack pitched her way to a victory on the mound.
 
The Panthers lost 14-8 to Gifford.
 
Suaava hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases while Garrett (two runs), Kendyl Enghausen (two RBis), and Luebchow (two runs, triple) each hit 2-for-3.
 
Kamryn Suhl and Emily Robidoux pitched for PBL.
 
SATURDAY
Gifford 14, PBL 8
GIFF 120   1(10)  -- 14  8  3
PBL 005   21       --  8   8   6
PBL pitching -- Suhl, Robidoux (5).
PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 2-3, 2 R, SB, BB. Morgan Uden 0-3, RBI. Losa Suaava 2-2, R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-2, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-2, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2 RBIs. Bailey Luebchow 2-3, 2 R, 3B, SB. Araya Stack 0-1, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB. Jordyn Goss 0-0, R, SB.
 
PBL 14, Ridgeview 5
PBL 327   2   -- 14   8   1
RID 401   0   --  5    3   1
PBL pitching -- Stack.
PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 2-3, 2 R. 2 RBIs, 3B, 2 SB, BB. Morgan Uden 0-0, 4 R, SB, 3 BB, HBP. Losa Suaava 2-3, 3 R, RBI, SB, HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-2, R, SB, HBP. Araya Stack 1-2, 3 RBIs, BB, HBP. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, RBI. Karlee Welp 0-2, R, RBI, HBP. Bailey Luebchow 1-2, R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, BB. Brooke Kleinert 1-3, R. Mya Olivares 0-0, BB, R. 
