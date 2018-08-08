GCMS boys golf enters 2018 season with deep roster

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys golf team will start its 2018 season Monday with a home meet against Fisher.

The Falcons will go into the season with a goal in mind.

"You want to try and go to state," GCMS head coach Guy Percy said. "It's a tough order -- five percent of the teams do it. We probably have, maybe, a 50-50 chance of getting it. We're looking good at the outset."

The Falcons will also go into the season with a deep roster of 14 players.

Last year, GCMS finished fourth in the IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Regional, one spot away from qualifying for sectionals as a team.

"We've got enough depth to where it's going to be very competitive to make the top six of varsity," Percy said. "The depth is going to be key. At the end of the year, you've got to have six guys teeing it up.

They only count four scores, but we've got to be six deep, so if a couple of guys are off, maybe two more will pick them up. Before, we may have only been, realistically, four- or five-deep, but this year, that won't be the case. Maybe our fate will be decided by Nos. 4, 5 and 6. If three of them can turn in one good score, we'll be in good shape."

Connor Birky and Clay Bane each qualified for sectionals as individuals last year with scored of 80 and 82, respectively.

While Bane graduated, Birky and Matt Hunt will each return for their senior seasons.

"Connor's really going to have a big senior year. He really wants to try and qualify for the state tournament," Percy said. "He just barely missed it last year, and so he's pretty determined. He's had a good summer of golf and is played well right now."

Sophomore Braden Roesch should contribute a lot as well, Percy said.

"He's a pretty rangy sophomore," Percy said.

Besides Birky, Hunt and Roesch, slots for the varsity squad are wide open with Cole Maxey, Ethan Garard, Bryce Boundy, Logan Benningfield and newcomer freshman left Connor Engel all pushing for final spots.

"They'll take turns beating each other," Percy said. "We've got a pretty-improved junior varsity crew, too, so it should be a competitive year."

Benningfield returns after an automobile accident north of Gibson City last April in which he was a front-seat passenger.

"He's getting at it. We're proud of him. He's actually playing better than he did last year. Logan's off to a really good start. We're really proud of him."

On July 20, a fundraiser for golf team, as the team raised money to help out the family of Logan and Dylan Benningfield, who died in the accident.

"We're glad to do that," Percy said. "We're going to be proud to hand the family a check to help out from the golf team."