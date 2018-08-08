Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL JH softball "B" team defeats Hoopeston Area

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 11:03pm | The Ford County Record
HOOPESTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team defeated Hoopeston Area 12-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
 
Carley Fauser hit 1-for-2 with two RBIs while Aubree Gooden went 1-for-2 with two runs, Leah Eyre hit 1-for-2 with an RBI, Jordyn Goss scored three runs and stole four bases and Brooke Kleinert tallied three runs and swiped two bases.
 
The PBL "A" team lost 24-6 to Hoopeston Area.
 
Kendyl Enghausen hit 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored while Morgan Uden and Losa Suaava each scored two runs.
 
On Wednesday, PBL's "A" team lost 17-10 at home to Urbana despite out-hitting Urbana 13-6.
 
Araya Stack hit 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and an RBI while Losa Suaava hit 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Kendyl Enghausen hit 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run tallied and Emily Robidoux hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored. 
 
Karlee Welp (1-for-4) drove in two runs while Averi Garrett (1-for-4) had a run scored and an RBI.
 
WEDNESDAY
"A" game
Urbana 17, PBL 10
URB 300   261   5   -- 17  6  6
PBL 502   020   1   -- 10 13 8
PBL pitching -- Stack.
PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 4-5, 3 R, RBI, 2B. Morgan Uden 0-4, R. Losa Suaava 3-5, R, 2 RBIs. Kendyl Enghausen 2-5, R, RBI. Averi Garrett 1-4, R, RBI. Karlee Welp 1-4, 2 RBIs. Emily Robidoux 2-4, 2 R, SB. Brooke Kleinert 0-4, R. 
 
TUESDAY, Aug. 7
"A" game 
Hoopeston Area 24, PBL 6
PBL 213   -- 6   1   4
HA (13)(11)x -- 24  9  2
PBL pitching -- Suhl, Stack (1), Suhl (2).
PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 0-0, 2 R, SB, 2 BB. Losa Suaava 0-1, 2 R, SB, HBP. Emily Robidoux 0-2, RBI. Araya Stack 0-0, R, SB, HBP. Kendyl Enghausen 1-1, R, RBI, HBP. Karlee Welp 0-1, RBI, BB.
 
"B" game
PBL 12, Hoopeston Area 11
PBL 444   -- 12   3   4
HA 425   -- 11   3   2
PBL pitching -- Luebchow, Robidoux (2), Luebchow (3).
PBL hitting -- Mya Olivares 0-2, R, BB. Jordyn Goss 0-0, 3 R, 4 SB, 3 BB. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, 3 R, 2 SB, 2 BB. Aubree Gooden 1-2, 2 R, BB. Mackenzie Swan 0-1, 2 R, SB, 2 BB. Carley Fauser 1-2, R, 2 RBIs, BB. Leah Eyre 1-2, RBI, SB, BB. Madi Kaiser 0-2, SB, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-1, BB. 
