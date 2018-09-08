GCMS volleyball to begin season with young roster

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team started practice on Wednesday, the first of three consecutive two-a-day sessions.

“They're working hard and learning a lot," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "We're excited to see what comes next.”

The Falcons enter the season with a roster of 17 girls.

“They're all working really hard and being really competitive," Rubarts said. "That's really all we can ask for.”

Claire Retherford is GCMS's lone senior. She is joined by four juniors.

“We're pretty young, for sure, but those five upperclassmen are really doing a good job of incorporating the younger girls and making them feel comfortable and welcome," Rubarts said. "That's all we can ask of our upperclassmen.”

The Falcons finished last season with a record of 5-23.

“I think this year, we should be able to compete. Our goal is to win games, but we are so young that (our goal is) really going to be to grow – the growing and all those fundamental things that we've been working towards since the turnover of the program," Rubarts said.

"The girls are doing a really great job of listening and being competitive at practice. If we can continue that through these first two weeks of practice, I think, come those first few games, we'll really be competitive and be able to roll with some of these bigger conference schools.”

The season starts for GCMS with two Heart of Illinois Conference matches -- against Ridgeview on Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Blue Ridge on Thursday, Aug. 23.

“All the conference games are going to be tough," Rubarts said. "They're going to give us a run for our money. We always look forward to going to those conference games and just going to compete.”

The Falcons will play at Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday, Aug. 28, before participating in the PBL Volleyball Classic, which will take place Oct. 3-6.

“The PBL Invite's always fun," Rubarts said. "You get to see really good competition at the PBL Invite, so we're looking forward to getting a lot of good games that are outside of the conference.”