PBL coaching changes (Aug. 8, 2018)

Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:54am | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The resignation of Erik Ronney as high school wrestling coach, as well as driver's education and health teacher, was affirmed by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda's school board at Wednesday's meeting.
 
Last May, the PBL and Rantoul Townshiop High School boards each approved an agreement to form a wrestling co-op.
 
The board also approved the hiring of Jill Schrodt as the high school's cheerleading coach. Mike Tipsord was approved as a volunteer coach for the junior high school and high school cross country teams.
 
The resignation of Michelle Brennan as sixth-grade science and social studies teacher and Lego League coach was also affirmed by the board.
