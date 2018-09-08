PAXTON -- The resignation of Erik Ronney as high school wrestling coach, as well as driver's education and health teacher, was affirmed by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda's school board at Wednesday's meeting.

Last May, the PBL and Rantoul Townshiop High School boards each approved an agreement to form a wrestling co-op.

The board also approved the hiring of Jill Schrodt as the high school's cheerleading coach. Mike Tipsord was approved as a volunteer coach for the junior high school and high school cross country teams.

The resignation of Michelle Brennan as sixth-grade science and social studies teacher and Lego League coach was also affirmed by the board.