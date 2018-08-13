BOYS

At Gibson City. Connor Birky rolled to a nine-hole total of 38 at Railside Golf Club, securing medalist honors and pushing Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to victory in a dual nine-hole event with Fisher. The Falcons bettered the Bunnies by a 173-206 margin. Birky was supported by a 44 from Matt Hunt, a 45 from Cole Maxey and a 46 from Braden Roesch. Fisher was keyed by Jake Kerns’ 45 and Logan Briggs’ 48.

At Urbana. Champaign Central placed best among local outfits in a packed field at the Tiger Kickoff Classic, held at Urbana Country Club. The Maroons tallied a team total of 324, earning runner-up honors behind champion Charleston (297). Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda slid into third place at 352. Centennial garnered fourth with a 364, the Chargers’ leading score coming from Jack Stickels (86). Mahomet-Seymour zipped to seventh at 380. Monticello landed in eighth with a 388. Oakwood grabbed 10th at 395. St. Joseph-Ogden pulled up in 11th with a 397. Clinton and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin each finished at 415, but the Maroons placed 12th on the tiebreaker. Danville rounded out the team scoring with

a 484. Judah Christian’s Grant Hendershot carded a 91 to earn top freshman honors.

GIRLS

At Farmer City. Claire Sherrick garnered third place individually to lead Centennial to second position at the Mike Hendricks Invitational, hosted by Blue Ridge at Woodlawn Country Club. The Chargers and Olympia carded identical 387 totals, but the Titans pulled ahead with a better fifth score. Sherrick's 18-hole total of 84 tied her with Fisher's Sidney Hood and Monticello's Molly Stringer, and the trio finished in that order on a scorecard playoff. The Sages' Ashley Long was the best-scoring local athlete at 81, two shots off medalist honors. Sherrick was backed by a 95 from Jordy DeLuce. Monticello (394) locked up fourth place as a unit, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (397) secured fifth behind Shannon Spangler’s 87, and Blue Ridge (487) slotted sixth on the back of Macy Baird’s 104. Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden netted a 97 as the lone competitor from her team.

BOYS

GCMS 173, Fisher 206

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Birky (G) 38; 2. Hunt (G) 44; 3. Maxey (G) 45; 3. Kerns (F) 45; 5. Roesch (G) 46; 5. Engel (G) 46.

Tiger Kickoff Classic

At Urbana Country Club

TEAM SCORES

1. Charleston 297; 2. Champaign Central 324; 3. Rantoul/PBL 352; 4. Centennial 364; 5. Bradley Bourbonnais 369; 6. Paris 375; 7. Mahomet-Seymour 380; 8. Monticello 388; 9. Mt. Zion 393; 10. Oakwood 395; 11. St. Joseph-Ogden 397; 12. Clinton 415; 13. Bismarck-Henning 415; 14. Danville 484.

Medalist — Rardin (CHAR) 71

GIRLS

At Woodlawn Country Club

Par 72

TEAM SCORES

1. Olympia 387; 2. Centennial 387; 3. El Paso-Gridley 392; 4. Monticello 394; 5. GCMS 397; 6. Blue Ridge 487.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Parkhouse (EPG) 79; 2. Long (MON) 81; 3. Sherrick (CENTE) 84; 4. Hood (FISHER) 84; 5. Stringer (MONT) 84; 6. Spangler (GCMS) 87; 7. Shuerman (OLY) 89; 8. Moody (GCMS) 90; 9. Sparks (CORNERSTONE) 90; 10. Winterland (CORNERSTONE) 92.