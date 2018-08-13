Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL JH softball teams lose to Unity, Mahomet-Seymour

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:04pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School "A" team lost 14-0 to Tolono Unity on Monday. 
 
Averi Garrett, Emily Robidoux and Bailey Luebchow each produced a hit.
 
The "B" team lost 18-2 to Unity as Karlee Welp drove in two runs.
 
On Thursday, the "A" team lost 16-3 to Mahomet-Seymour. Araya Stack hit 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Kamryn Suhl and Karlee Welp each drove in a run as well.
 
The "B" team lost 4-3 to Mahomet-Seymour as Aubree Gooden went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Carley Fauser hit 2-for-2.
 
MONDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
"A" game
Unity 14, PBL 0
UNITY 153   32   -- 14  8   0
PBL 000   00   --  0   3   7
PBL pitching -- Stack, Suhl (2), Robidoux (5).
PBL hitting -- Losa Suaava 0-1, BB. Averi Garrett 1-2. Emily Robidoux 1-2. Bailey Luebchow 1-2.
"B" game 
Unity 18, PBL 2
UNITY 756   -- 18 11  0
PBL 002   --  2   4   5 
PBL pitching -- Luebchow, Robidoux (3).
PBL hitting -- Bailey Bruns 1-1, SB, BB. Karlee Welp 1-2, 2 RBIs. Mackenzie Swan 0-0, 2 BB. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R. Madi Kaiser 1-1, R.
 
THURSDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
"A" game
Mahomet-Seymour 16, PBL 3
PBL 001   2   --  3   5   5
MS 187   x   -- 16  9   0
PBL pitching -- Stack, Robidoux (2), Suhl (3).
PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 0-1, BB. Araya Stack 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, R. Averi Garrett 1-2, R. Kamryn Suhl 1-2, RBI. Emily Robidoux 0-0, R, 2 BB. Karlee Welp 1-2, RBI.
"B" game
Mahomet-Seymour 4, PBL 3
PBL 210   -- 3   4   1
MS 112   -- 4   1   0
PBL pitching -- Robidoux, Luebchow (2), Robidoux (3).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 0-0, R, SB, 2 BB. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, R, RBI, SB, BB. Aubree Gooden 1-1, 2 RBIs, BB. Mya Olivares 0-0, BB, HBP. Carley Fauser 2-2. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R. Bailey Luebchow 0-0, BB.
