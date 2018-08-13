PBL JH softball teams lose to Unity, Mahomet-Seymour

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School "A" team lost 14-0 to Tolono Unity on Monday.
Averi Garrett, Emily Robidoux and Bailey Luebchow each produced a hit.
The "B" team lost 18-2 to Unity as Karlee Welp drove in two runs.
On Thursday, the "A" team lost 16-3 to Mahomet-Seymour. Araya Stack hit 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Kamryn Suhl and Karlee Welp each drove in a run as well.
The "B" team lost 4-3 to Mahomet-Seymour as Aubree Gooden went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Carley Fauser hit 2-for-2.
MONDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
"A" game
Unity 14, PBL 0
UNITY 153 32 -- 14 8 0
PBL 000 00 -- 0 3 7
PBL pitching -- Stack, Suhl (2), Robidoux (5).
PBL hitting -- Losa Suaava 0-1, BB. Averi Garrett 1-2. Emily Robidoux 1-2. Bailey Luebchow 1-2.
"B" game
Unity 18, PBL 2
UNITY 756 -- 18 11 0
PBL 002 -- 2 4 5
PBL pitching -- Luebchow, Robidoux (3).
PBL hitting -- Bailey Bruns 1-1, SB, BB. Karlee Welp 1-2, 2 RBIs. Mackenzie Swan 0-0, 2 BB. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R. Madi Kaiser 1-1, R.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR HIGH
"A" game
Mahomet-Seymour 16, PBL 3
PBL 001 2 -- 3 5 5
MS 187 x -- 16 9 0
PBL pitching -- Stack, Robidoux (2), Suhl (3).
PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 0-1, BB. Araya Stack 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, R. Averi Garrett 1-2, R. Kamryn Suhl 1-2, RBI. Emily Robidoux 0-0, R, 2 BB. Karlee Welp 1-2, RBI.
"B" game
Mahomet-Seymour 4, PBL 3
PBL 210 -- 3 4 1
MS 112 -- 4 1 0
PBL pitching -- Robidoux, Luebchow (2), Robidoux (3).
PBL hitting -- Jordyn Goss 0-0, R, SB, 2 BB. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, R, RBI, SB, BB. Aubree Gooden 1-1, 2 RBIs, BB. Mya Olivares 0-0, BB, HBP. Carley Fauser 2-2. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R. Bailey Luebchow 0-0, BB.
