PBL High School cross country teams to enter 2018 season with high expectations

PAXTON -- Last November, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys cross country team qualified a full team for a IHSA Class 1A state meet appearance for the first time since 2007.

With a majority of that team set to return for this upcoming fall -- Alec St. Julien finished 116th in state with a time of 16:48, followed by Trevor Morse (145th, 17:07), Erik Reck (151st, 17:11), Jordan Giese (153rd, 17:12) and Nikolas Schnabel (154th, 17:13) -- PBL head coach Dustin Franckey says his team felt optimistic as they made the 97-mile trip back from Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“Since the day that we were driving away from Detweiller last year, I've been looking forward to cross country this year," Franckey said. "I knew we had a lot of guys who were returning – a great group that had a great split, and we challenged them to be hungry and work harder than everyone else so that we can have some success this year.”

On the girls' side, Evie Ellis enters her senior season after going to state as a sophomore. She, along with fellow incoming senior Alyssa Hofer and junior Gracie Smith, will help lead a girls' squad that includes five freshmen.

“We've got a great leader on the girls' side with Evie. She, Hofer and Gracie are going to show them the ropes on what we expect at conference and sectionals," Franckey said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how a lot of these young girls transition from two to three miles.”

The girls' work ethic stood out to Franckey.

“I'm very excited. We've got a lot of young faces. Some of these ladies are doing more work than any team has in the past by about 25 percent – they ran 25 percent more mileage than any other girls' team we had," Franckey said.

Hard work paid off on the boys' side as well, as evidence by, according to Franckey, four lifetime personal records ran by PBL boys runners at the Midnight River Run held last July in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“Typically, they run anywhere from 1:15 to 2:15 faster throughout the season from what they run at Midnight Run," Franckey said. "They should run faster, but it's great to see that they're picking up right where they left off at Detweiller. They've been hungry all year long. We've been running volumes so far. We haven't run any race-specific workouts. It's just lots of running.”

On the boys' side, the goal is win regional and sectional championships and be a top-10 team at state, along with winning the Twin Valley Conference title, something that PBL failed to do on the boys' side last year for the first time in the TVC's four-year history.

This year's TVC Meet will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Clifton Central High School.

“On the boys' side, I think each and every one of those goals are very doable. The boys have been very hungry since the day we drove away from Detweiller," Franckey said.

"They knew about the freshman class we had coming in, and the accolades that some of them have obtained so far, and I challenged them to make it tough for these freshman guys to be a top-three contributor. The guys have bought in right away. They ran all winter, all spring and all summer, and it has shown.”

Six freshmen are on the boys' roster along with five freshmen on the girls' roster.

Among the freshman class on the boys' side is Ryder James, who finished second in last October's IESA state meet.

“It'll be very interesting because almost every single one of those freshman boys and girls are capable of contributing at the varsity level – if not this year, then next year, for sure," Franckey said. "Each and every one of them have bought in on getting the work done and making sure we're doing more work than Clifton Central, and our other conference foes.”

On the girls' side, PBL's goals are to win the conference meet and qualify a team to state.

“On the girls' side, as long as we stay healthy and just continue trending in the direction that we have been all summer, I think that they will be a tough team to knock out of the top five of our sectional," Franckey said.

Overall, there are 32 runners on PBL's boys' and girls' squads combined.

“Numbers are pretty good. I can't complain," Franckey said. "We've had pretty good attendance all summer long. We'll take all the guys and girls that we can.”

The Panthers first week of the season consists of hosting their own Preseason Run Invite at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, before participating in the Saber Corn Classic at St. Thomas More at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

After running in the Cow Chip Classic in Chrisman on Saturday, Sept. 1, hosting the PBL Invite on Sept. 8 and participating in a meet against Urbana University High School at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11, the Panthers will run in the Tuscola Classic at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Last year, PBL opted to forego Tuscola's invitational and compete in the Richard Spring Invitational in Peoria, which contained more 2A and 3A schools.

“We're a 1A school, and we weren't ready for that, so we're going to go back down to Tuscola and race a lot of ranked teams in the state and see how we measure early in the season," Franckey said.

"It's a regional course some years, and (Tuscola head coach Dustin) Dees does a great job with those guys. It'll be fun to compete against them and Shelbyville. Carlinville's down there. It's one of the meets we're really looking forward to performing really well at.”

The Panthers will also participate in the Spartan Classic in St. Joseph at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

“Our training, right now, looks to line up very well for the Spartan Classic. We'll be at the end of a training phase, so the guys and girls should be pretty crisp and ready to race. It'll be fun to watch. That course is always fast on the streets of St. Joseph," Franckey said.

"St. Joseph-Ogden always performs very well there. That's one of the teams we've got our eye on in the state rankings and just a team that we see three weeks every month.”

Three weeks prior to the IHSA Class 1A state meet, PBL will run in the Patriot Invite at Peoria's Detweiller Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

“We'll see how we measure up a month out from the state meet and see how much improvement we have a month later at the state meet," Franckey said.