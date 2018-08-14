PBL JH softball wins 15-0 over Tri-Point

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High softball "A" team won 15-0 Tuesday over Tri-Point.

Araya Stack tossed a no-hitter for the Panthers through the three-inning game.

Kamryn Suhl hit 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Jordyn Goss went 1-for-1 with two runs scored an an RBI. Emily Robidoux, Morgan Uden and Averi Garrett each hit 1-for-2 as Robidoux had two RBIs, Uden scored two runs and Garrett drove in a run as well.

PBL 15, Tri-Point 0

TP 000 -- 0 0 7

PBL 663 -- 15 6 1

W -- Araya Stack.

PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 0-0, R, 2 BB. Morgan Uden 1-2, 2 R, HBP. Averi Garrett 1-2, R, RBI. Losa Suaava 0-1, 2 R, BB, HBP. Kamryn Suhl 2-2, 2 R. Kendyl Enghausen 0-0, R, BB. Emily Robidoux 1-2, 2 RBIs. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R. Brooke Kleinert 0-1, R. Jordyn Goss 1-1, 2 R, RBI, SB. Karlee Welp 0-0, R, HBP. Mackenzie Swan 0-0, BB. Bailey Bruns 0-0, R, BB.