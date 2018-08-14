Upper Room earns victory in seventh annual church softball tournament

Members of the Upper Room team pose for a photo after winning the championship of the seventh annual church softball tournament in Paxton on Saturday, Aug. 11.

PAXTON -- Upper Room Bible Church overcame an early offensive push by Paxton Federated Church to take the championship game 7-4 and win a seven-team church softball tournament played Saturday, Aug. 11, in Paxton.

Upper Room led off the championship game with two early runs off of hits from Ben McClure and Jake Watts before Federated came back with a three-run home run from Victor Johnson to take the lead. The two teams traded two more runs in the third inning with home runs again from Johnson and Upper Room’s Drew Krumweide.

Behind 4-3 in the fifth inning, Upper Room’s Cliff McClure and Beth Tabor knocked in three more runs, followed by a solo home run from Ben McClure in the sixth. Federated was unable to put together a late-inning rally as Upper Room held it off for the 7-4 win.

Upper Room earned their spot in the championship with wins over United Methodist Church and two Evangelical Covenant teams. They surrendered only 12 runs in the entirety of their four games and credited their strong defense for a sweep of the tournament.

Runner-up Paxton Federated had earlier faced off against St. Mary’s Catholic and Hope Vineyard. Both games had several lead changes, but Federated pulled through with wins after clutch hits from Cody Kietzman, Wil Kinzinger and Laura Sutter.

Prior to their loss against Federated, St. Mary’s bested Hope Vineyard 5-2, then later fell to Covenant No. 1 13-2 in the consolation game. Derek Diesburg led St. Mary’s offense with a home run and seven RBIs.

Evangelical Covenant fielded two teams with both playing each other to begin the tournament. Andy Schaumburg cranked a home run and Ahlden Harms made a diving catch in left field for Covenant No. 2, but it wasn’t enough to compete with the stronger offense of Covenant No. 1 who won 15-5.

Both Covenant teams went on to play Methodists and Upper Room with wins and losses against each, respectively. Covenant No. 1 earned third place with a record of 3-1 after winning the consolation game against St. Mary’s, while Covenant No. 2 finished 2-2 with a victory over Vineyard.

Vineyard and Methodists had the toughest schedules of the tournament with both finishing the day 0-3.

Paxton’s annual church softball tournament has completed its seventh year with United Methodist, Evangelical Covenant and Paxton Federated competing all seven years. All participants thank Brad Pickens and staff of the Paxton Park District for their time to prep fields for tournament play.