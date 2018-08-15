BOYS

WEDNESDAY

At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley shot a season-low team score of 169, paced by senior Connor Birky’s 40, and moved to 3-0 on the year with an eight-stroke victory over Blue Ridge (176) and LeRoy (191) in a home match.

TUESDAY, Aug. 14

At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley claimed top team honors at the Ridgeview Invitational at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook. GCMS’ aggregate score of 358 outpaced Blue Ridge (377), Dwight (388) and Fisher (456). The Falcons’ Connor Birky was the individual runner-up with an 82, five strokes behind Dwight’s Andrew Curl. Blue Ridge’s Aaron Jayne (82) was third followed by Cole Maxey (87) of GCMS and Gavin Raines (88) of Blue Ridge.

TUESDAY, Aug. 14

At Indian Spring

TEAM SCORES

1. GCMS 358; 2. Blue Ridge 377; 3. Dwight 388; 4. Fisher 456.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. CUrl (D) 77; 2. Birky (GCMS) 82; 2. Jayne (BR) 82; 4. Maxey (GCMS) 87; 5. Raines (BR) 88; 6. Kerns (F) 91; 7. Boundy (GCMS) 92; 8. Kindred (R) 93; 9. Boyd (R) 96; 9. Summers (BR) 96.

WEDNESDAY

BOYS

At Railside

1. GCMS 169; 2. Blue Ridge 176; 3. LeRoy 191

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Jayne (BR) 38; 2. Birky (G) 40; 3. Roesch (G) 42; 3. Garard (G) 42; 3. Raines (BR) 42.