GCMS girls golf defeats LeRoy 195-245

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golfer Shannon Spangler earned medalist honors with a score of 43 in a dual meet against LeRoy on Wednesday.

The Falcons won the meet by a score of 195-245.

GCMS's Megan Moody, Katie Kamman and Abby Spiller finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 47, 52 and 53.

Hattie Parsons placed sixth for the Falcons with a score of 59 while Katie Johnson finished eighth with a score of 63.

WEDNESDAY

GCMS 195, LeRoy 245

At Railside

Medalist -- Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 43.

Other GCMS results -- Megan Moody, 52; Katie Kamman, 52; Abby Spiller, 53; Hattie Parsons, 59; Katie Johnson, 63.

LeRoy results -- Lynsee Clow, 54; Charly Warlow, 60; Hailie Hahn, 63; Maren Graybeal, 68; Taylor Bagnell, 68; Maddie Gordon, 75.