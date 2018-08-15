PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team's quest for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance will begin on Friday, Aug. 24.

“We're excited. We had a good summer," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "The kids are working hard. We're excited to get kicked off.”

Calvin Foster is the Panthers' lone starter on the offensive line from last year returning to this year's squad. Among those lost to graduation is Brandon Scott -- who signed a letter of intent to play for Knox College -- and Jaxson Coplea, who each were starters on the offensive line since their sophomore season.

Andrew Swanson, along with Dalton Busboom, Alex Rueck and Jake Rich look to step up in bigger roles on the offensive line.

“We're going to piece together a line,” Graham said.

The Panthers also lost Alex Pippin, a two-time Illinois Football Coaches Association all-state selection, to graduation as he is going on to play for the College of DuPage. Pippin led PBL's defense with 4 1/2 sacks along with 14 tackles for loss while fellow graduate Dylan Polson was the defense's leading tackler with 54 total tackles.

“We have some kids back who played a little bit of defense last year," Graham said.

Dalton Busboom returns to the team after recording 26 tackles, including 9 1/2 for a loss of yards, and 2 1/2 sacks. Jake Rich also returns after recording 19 1/2 tackles, including eight for a loss of yards, and two sacks.

Hunter Anderson had some playing time last year as outside linebacker, recording four tackles. Drake Schrodt had one interception last year as well.

“I know I'm probably missing someone, but we have a lot of players who are rotating both offensively and defensively right now trying to put the right mix together," Graham said. "Credit goes to our kids – they come in day-in and day-out and are willing to do anything that the team needs.”

Will Pound graduated after starting at quarterback last year for the Panthers, passing for 1,188 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for 607 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gavin Coplea and Gunner Belt are each taking snaps for PBL at practice.

“Both Gavin Coplea and Gunner Belt have been playing (quarterback) in this preseason. We continue to split the reps. Both of them are doing a great job," Graham said. "The great thing about both of those individuals is they're not selfish players. They'll do whatever's needed for the team. That's the great thing about all these kids – we've got a lot of kids who are not selfish and are willing to do whatever they need to for the team, and it's no different with those two. That's the great thing.”

Whoever gets the starting role at quarterback will have some help on offense.

T.J. Jones returns after rushing for 537 yards and six touchdowns on 80 carries while Kyle Poll rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

“T.J. and Kyle Poll stepped in for us last year and did a great job," Graham said.

Mason Ecker caught 14 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns while Drake Schrodt caught 13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Gooden had 15 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson (18 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown last year) and Colton Coy will look to have some plays on offense this year as well.

“We've got some kids whom we have to piece together and who have to work well together," Graham said. "We have to mesh well.”

The Panthers' season opener on Aug. 24 will be at home against the defending IHSA Class 2A state champions in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which defeated PBL 39-7 last year en route to finishing with an undefeated record of 14-0.

“There are only eight teams in the state of Illinois who get to face a defending state champion (on opening week), and we're fortunate enough to be one of them. Obviously, they have everybody back," Graham said. "They're loaded. How many Division I athletes have they had in the last couple of years, and quite frankly, they have several more on this team, from what I've heard. As a team, they play very well. They're just a really good team. They're going to be a force.”

PBL's nonconference schedule continues the following week as it travels to face the Vermilion Valley Conference's Georgetown-Ridge Farm -- which went 3-6 last year -- on Aug. 31. The Panthers will also host Salt Fork -- which went to the playoffs and finished its 2017 season with a record of 5-5 -- during its homecoming week on Sept. 28.

“I don't know a lot about them yet," Graham said.

Another unfamiliar opponent exists in the Sangamon Valley Conference as PBL travels to face Seneca -- which replaces South Newton in the SVC in football only -- at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

“I don't know a lot about Seneca," Graham said. "I talk to coaches here and there.”

The Panthers' SVC opener will be at home against Iroquois West on Sept. 7. The Raiders finished 1-8 last year, but have a new head coach in Cameron Stone.

“I've heard really good things about their preseason this year," Graham said.

Defensive end Jason Bargy -- who, according to 247sports.com, is committed to playing for the University of Minnesota -- returns to Momence for his senior year. PBL will face Bargy and the Redskins on the road on Sept. 21.

The SVC's defending champion, Clifton Central, will travel to Paxton to face the Panthers on Oct. 5. PBL will travel to face Watseka on Oct. 12.

“We all know Watseka's supposed to be really good," Graham said. "Clifton's supposed to be good.”

The Panthers' regular-season finale will be played in Paxton on Oct. 19 against Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington. For now, however, Graham said his team's focus on the more-immediate future.

“We really have to focus on improving here in this preseason, and going into week one and playing a very good GCMS team," Graham said.